Nevada official warns USPS postcard has inaccurate voting information

The Nevada Secretary of State’s office is warning residents about inaccurate voting information being distributed by the United States Postal Service.

The USPS has mailed voters a postcard with information on how to vote by mail, including how soon to request an absentee ballot, and Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said in a statement Saturday that the postcard contains false information.(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Pursuant to Assembly Bill 4 recently passed by the Nevada Legislature and signed by Governor Sisolak, all active registered voters in Nevada will automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election,” the statement read. “Voters who wish to vote by mail do not need to request a mail-in or absentee ballot this year. Additionally, all ballot return envelopes are postage prepaid, meaning voters do not need to add any postage to their ballot return envelope in order to vote by mail.”

The office said it was not told about the postcards before they were mailed or consulted for input.

In a statement to the Review-Journal, spokeswoman Jennifer Russell said the postcards were mailed to every mailing address in the county and some households may already have received them. Russell said the office found out Friday.

“It is expected to reach every address within the next week,” she said.

The governor’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Voters with questions could contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 775-684-5705 or nvelect@sos.nv.gov or see the website at https://www.nvsos.gov/sos/elections/2020-election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

