Bill making Juneteenth a state holiday considered by Assembly committee

CARSON CITY — Juneteenth is one step closer to becoming a state holiday after lawmakers considered a bill proposal Thursday morning.

The bill, presented to an Assembly committee by Assemblywoman Claire Thomas, D-North Las Vegas, would make Juneteenth a state holiday, which would require state and county offices and public schools to be closed on June 19.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day Union soldiers arrived in Texas following the end of the Civil War to ensure the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, signaling the end of slavery in the United States.

According to the bill, if June 19 falls on a Saturday, the legal holiday will be observed on the preceding Friday. If June 19 falls on a Sunday, the holiday will be observed on the following Monday.

Thomas was joined by SEIU Local 1107 President Michelle Maese in supporting the move.

“Making Juneteenth a state holiday would be a long overdue recognition of the unfortunate historic oppression of Black Americans and Nevadans have faced in Nevada,” she said.

They were also joined by Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, who spoke strongly in support of the legislation.

“When you talk about Juneteenth, you’re talking about acknowledging a part of American history, painful as it may be. It is still a part of American history,” Spearman said.

It officially became a federal holiday in 2021. Current law requires the governor to proclaim June 19 as “Juneteenth Day” each year, but the bill would create a state holiday as well.

Testimony in support of the bill lasted nearly an hour and several individuals shared remarks, including Deborah Evans, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation Nevada, who said Juneteenth is “the actualization of the Emancipation Proclamation.”

Gov. Joe Lombardo has said that he would sign the legislation if it comes to his desk.

On Tuesday, an Assembly committee voted to send a bill to the full Assembly that would create a ballot question asking voters whether to remove language related to slavery from the state constitution.

