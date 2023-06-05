Lombardo vetoes 2 big bills on final day

Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed a bill to allow for physician assisted suicide and drug price caps on the final day of the 2023 Legislative.

Blue skies sit above the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed the controversial assisted suicide bill Monday evening, arguing that it was “unnecessary” due to improvements in pain management.

Senate Bill 239, also known as the the death with dignity bill, would have allowed for physician-assisted suicide in the state of Nevada for patients older than 18 who have been diagnosed with a terminal condition by at least two doctors.

“End of life decisions are never easy,” Lombardo wrote in his veto message. “Individuals and family members must often come together to face many challenges — including deciding what is the best course of treatment for a loved one.”

Lombardo said the provisions in the bill “unnecessary” due to expansions and improvements in palliative care services, or care for people living with serious illnesses, and pain management.

He also vetoed Assembly Bill 250, which would have capped certain drug prices at the rate that was negotiated under the Inflation Reduction Act through Medicare. It would have prohibited a company or person from paying for certain drugs at a cost higher than the maximum fair price.

The Nevada State Democratic Party criticized Lombardo for vetoing the bill, saying that he is “siding with pharmaceutical companies over Nevadans.”

The bill, opposed by Republican legislators, had passed the Assembly in a 27-15 vote in April, and the Senate in a 13-7 vote with one senator excused in May.

Lombardo wrote that the bill would set arbitrary price caps in Nevada that are based on federal decisions, “with no review or consideration from state stakeholders.”

The Budget

With less than eight hours to go until the end of the regular session, the Assembly voted on party lines Monday to approve a bill funding state government operations. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for approval.

The measure, one of the five bills comprising the state’s budget, was introduced Saturday. Senate Bill 511 was introduced after Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed an earlier bill with the exact same language on Thursday night, after days of tense negotiations between his office and Democratic legislative leadership.

Before the Assembly voted, the bill passed the Senate Monday afternoon also on party lines, and then Assembly Committee on Ways and Means on Monday, with Assemblywomen Jill Dickman, R-Sparks and Heidi Kasama, R-Las Vegas, voting against it.

SB 511 appropriates $3.4 billion in 2024 and $3.6 billion in 2025 from the general fund, and $167.5 million in 2024 and $168.6 million in 2025 from the highway general fund, according to Assembly Fiscal Analyst Sarah Coffman.

Malpractice caps

After days of behind-the-scenes negotiations and three amendments, lawmakers voted 16-5 to approve a bill increasing the cap on medical malpractice awards from $350,000 to $750,000.

Under Assembly Bill 404, the current cap would increase by $80,000 at the beginning of each year starting in 2024 until it reaches $750,000 in January 2028. After that, the amount is set to increase each year by 2.1 percent.

“It represents a very grand compromise between pretty much everyone except the anesthesiologists so you all better vote for it,” Sen. Melanie Schieble, D-Las Vegas, said prior to the floor vote, drawing laughter from a weary Senate chamber.

Before being amended, the bill would have moved the cap up to $2.5 million and would have been adjusted annually based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index starting on Jan. 1, 2025.

The bill will be sent back to the Assembly for concurrence before being sent to Lombardo.

Unresolved issues

There are, however, a number of other bills up in the air that could lead to a special legislative session.

The $1 billion capital improvement bill, Assembly Bill 521, which would fund upgrades to state buildings, parks, museums and a veterans home, still requires the Senate’s stamp of approval before it heads to Lombardo’s desk. The bill requires a two-thirds majority to pass, which means at least one Senate Republican will have to join majority Democrats to approve the measure.

Senate Bill 509, which would fund the public portion of the Oakland Athletics’ proposed stadium — a $380 million package for the stadium that will cost $1.5 billion overall — still requires action by both legislative chambers.

The film tax credit bill — Senate Bill 496 — that would make $190 million in film tax credits available every year for the next 20 years, also requires action by both chambers.

Lombardo’s sweeping education bill also hangs in the balance. Assembly Bill 400, first heard in late April, was approved on the Assembly floor Sunday night after being amended last week. A second amendment, approved Sunday night, added back in a provision that would fund transportation for charter school students.

In a quick meeting of the Senate Finance Committee Monday afternoon, lawmakers voted to approve Assembly Bill 528, a bill that would invest money into homelessness services.

Both bills are now headed to the Senate floor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

