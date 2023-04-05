55°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
2023 Legislature

Medically assisted death bill heads to Nevada Senate vote

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2023 - 5:41 pm
 
The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, ...
The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — A bill to allow terminally ill patients to end their lives with prescription medicine is headed to a vote in the state Senate, after a committee approved the legislation on Tuesday.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee approved the bill on a vote of 3-2, with Republican Senators Robin Titus, R-Wellington, and Jeff Stone, R-Henderson, voting against the amended bill’s passage. Titus is a physician.

Senate Bill 239, which was first heard on March 15, would allow patient at least 18 years old with less than six months to live to be provided lethal drugs from a medical practitioner.

The bill was amended during the meeting to include provisions allowing, but not requiring, a coroner to investigate these deaths, excluding physician assistants from the list of medical professionals able to prescribe the lethal drugs and clarifing that deaths under this law cannot be classified as suicides on death certificates, which instead must list the underlying terminal condition as the cause of death.

But the amendment did not erase concerns for Titus and Stone, who questioned whether there were enough protections in place to shield those patients with diminished capacity who are manipulated by their families into choosing to end their own lives.

This is the fifth time the bill has been introduced in the Legislature. The March 15 hearing drew hours of emotional testimony on both sides, with those in favor arguing to relieve the suffering of loved ones ravaged by terminal illness. Those opposed argued that physicians can’t reliably predict how long a patient has to live and that the bill would lead to euthanasia in the state.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump admonished by judge after pleading not guilty to 34 felonies
Trump admonished by judge after pleading not guilty to 34 felonies
2
How Nevada uses more than its tiny share of the Colorado River each year
How Nevada uses more than its tiny share of the Colorado River each year
3
Jim Seebock leading in Henderson’s first ward-based election
Jim Seebock leading in Henderson’s first ward-based election
4
Clark County Republican Party meeting canceled for 3rd time
Clark County Republican Party meeting canceled for 3rd time
5
Secretary of State slams Lombardo’s election reform bill
Secretary of State slams Lombardo’s election reform bill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
‘Circle of life:’ Legislators hear testimony on medically assisted dying
‘Circle of life:’ Legislators hear testimony on medically assisted dying
Medicare to non-citizens proposed in Nevada bill
Medicare to non-citizens proposed in Nevada bill
Carson City picks up pace as first deadline nears
Carson City picks up pace as first deadline nears
Health coverage for gender-affirming care on Legislature’s agenda
Health coverage for gender-affirming care on Legislature’s agenda
Medication prices could be capped under proposed Nevada bill
Medication prices could be capped under proposed Nevada bill
Bill extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers
Bill extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers