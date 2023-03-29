52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
2023 Legislature

Nevada bill targets ‘hate symbols’; some raise free speech concerns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, seen in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, seen in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State legislators weighed in during a Tuesday hearing on a proposed bill to make it a crime to draw, paint, etch or display a “hate symbol” in a public place.

Senate Bill 227 would make a person guilty of the crime of “intimidation” if that person created a symbol of hate on public property or in plain view of the public “with the intent to cause a person to feel threatened or intimidated.” The bill lists a hangman’s noose and the Nazi swastika as examples of hate symbols.

“What this bill is intended to do is to discourage people from intimidation by these symbols of hate,” said Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, said during the hearing before the Senate Committee on Judiciary.

“One of the things we discussed was making sure those who perpetrated this type of hate crime got the message that in Nevada, we don’t want that and we won’t tolerate that,” Spearman, a primary sponsor of the bill, added.

While the language in the bill states it shouldn’t be construed to prohibit any form of constitutionally protected free speech, some members of the committee expressed concern the legislation would do so.

Republican Sen. Jeff Stone, who mentioned he had family members killed in the Holocaust, took issue with the bill.

“Do I hate what the swastika represents today? 100 percent, yes,” he said. “(But) free speech must be protected, even if we don’t like the message. Where hate speech is coupled with violence, that is the exception. Throw the books at the perpetrators, put them in jail for as long as you possibly can. My concern in this bill is the definition of the symbol of hate. I think it’s too subjective, I think it’s too broad.”

Fellow Republican Sen. Ira Hansen seemed to agree with Stone, quoting scholar Noam Chomsky, saying, “If you believe in freedom of speech, you believe in freedom of speech for views you don’t like.”

Elliott Malin of the Anti-Defamation League, who is partnering with Spearman on the legislation, responded to the criticisms by saying, “We’re working on tightening up this language … to make sure we protect First Amendment liberties for everybody.”

If the bill becomes law, the first offense would be a misdemeanor, while any subsequent offense would be a felony.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
You may get a refund coming from Nevada DMV. Find out how
You may get a refund coming from Nevada DMV. Find out how
2
Lombardo’s executive order on energy shows contrast with Sisolak
Lombardo’s executive order on energy shows contrast with Sisolak
3
Youth probation officers call for new leadership
Youth probation officers call for new leadership
4
Lombardo targets mail ballots, wants voter ID
Lombardo targets mail ballots, wants voter ID
5
A week out from Las Vegas Grand Prix road work beginning, public contribution still unknown
A week out from Las Vegas Grand Prix road work beginning, public contribution still unknown
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Nevada bills aim to penalize theft, purchase of catalytic converters
Nevada bills aim to penalize theft, purchase of catalytic converters
Bill would allow ex-cons to serve on criminal juries right after release
Bill would allow ex-cons to serve on criminal juries right after release
COMING UP IN CARSON: Tests for judges, drone building inspectors and new life for Yucca Mountain?
COMING UP IN CARSON: Tests for judges, drone building inspectors and new life for Yucca Mountain?
NLV City Council could grow to 7 members
NLV City Council could grow to 7 members
Snow days won’t affect Nevada’s legislative calendar, leaders say
Snow days won’t affect Nevada’s legislative calendar, leaders say
Vegas Chamber talks business with legislators during visit
Vegas Chamber talks business with legislators during visit