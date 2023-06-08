79°F
2023 Legislature

State Senate vote expected Thursday on A’s Las Vegas ballpark bill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2023 - 9:55 am
 
The Nevada Senate is expected to vote on the controversial A’s stadium proposal today, after ...
The Nevada Senate is expected to vote on the controversial A’s stadium proposal today, after a marathon hearing Wednesday, June 7, 2023, during which several senators sharply questioned proponents of the idea. (Oakland Athletics)

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate is expected to vote Thursday on the controversial Oakland A’s stadium proposal, after a marathon hearing Wednesday during which several senators sharply questioned proponents of the idea.

Gov. Joe Lombardo on Tuesday called the Legislature into special session to consider up to $380 million in public funding for the $1.5 billion stadium, after the initial proposal failed to advance during the regular session that concluded Monday.

During Wednesday’s hourslong hearing, state Sen. Marilyn Dondero Loop, D-Las Vegas, suggested there would be amendments to Senate Bill 1, the current iteration of the A’s stadium idea. She didn’t specify what those amendments might be, however, or how they might affect the funding package.

A Senate vote could come as soon as Thursday evening. The bill would pass by a simple majority in the 21-member chamber, which means if 11 senators oppose the legislation, it would fail to advance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

