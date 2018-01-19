5 measures will be on 2018 ballot in Nevada

From bolstering protections for crime victims to eliminating taxes on tampons and medical supplies, Nevadans this year will vote on a slew of new measures.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske speaks during a 2016 press conference in Las Vegas.(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From bolstering protections for crime victims to eliminating taxes on tampons and medical supplies, Nevadans this year will vote on a slew of new measures.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Thursday released five questions facing voters in the November election.

Question 1, also known as Marsy’s law, aims to protect victims of crime by preventing the disclosure of confidential information that could threaten their safety.

The victim’s safety would also be a factor in deciding the bail amount or release conditions of a defendant or perpetrator.

Question 2, also known as the “pink tax,” would exempt feminine hygiene products from being taxed. Proponents of the measure argue that tampons and similar products are necessities for women that shouldn’t be taxed. Opponents say it’s not sound tax policy and would result in less revenue in state coffers.

Both measures were pursued as laws in the 2017 Legislature.

Voters will also weigh in on the Energy Choice Initiative, or Question 3, which would allow Nevadans to choose their power provider and prohibiting monopolies. Supporters of the measure say it will provide a choice for consumers, while opponents say deregulation is risky and could increase costs.

Question 4, the Medical Patient Tax Relief Act, would exempt certain medical equipment from being taxed. Voters in 2016 passed both Questions 3 and 4, but they require a second vote this year since they would amend the state constitution.

The final question facing voters is the Automatic Voter Registration Initiative, or Question 5. If this measure passes, qualified Nevadans would be automatically registered when they obtain certain services from the Nevada DMV.

Cegavske said in a statement Thursday her office is looking for residents to serve on two committees to write the arguments for and against Question 5. Each ballot question committee will be made up of up to three members, Cegavske said.

“The role of each Ballot Question Committee is very important,” Cegavske said. “The arguments for and against provide Nevada voters with information necessary to make an informed choice at the polls.”

Committee members are not paid. To apply, call the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 775-684-5705 or via email at nvelect@sos.nv.gov. The deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 16.

