78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

5 things to know on the 1st day of early voting in Nevada

Early Voting starts this weekend
A sample ballot and voting pamphlets are seen at the Clark County Election Department on Thursd ...
A sample ballot and voting pamphlets are seen at the Clark County Election Department on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
“I Voted” stickers are seen during early voting at the Galleria Mall in Henderson ...
“I Voted” stickers are seen during early voting at the Galleria Mall in Henderson Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Lawmakers stand for the pledge of allegiance as the Assembly convenes for the first day of the ...
Legislative primary races Southern Nevadans should know about
Voting for the Nevada primary election takes place at Veterans Memorial Leisure Center in June ...
I’m a nonpartisan. What will my primary ballot look like?
The Nevada Supreme Court ruled in favor of a ballot initiative that would require voter ID if a ...
Nevada voter ID initiative survives, clears Supreme Court
Jewish community members call on action from UNLV to address incidents
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2024 - 8:00 am
 
Updated May 25, 2024 - 8:06 am

Saturday marks the first day of early voting, a period that will last until June 7, with Election Day taking place June 11.

Here’s five things you need to know about early voting and the primary.

1. Where do I vote?

There are early voting sites scattered all across the Las Vegas Valley open to any voter registered in Clark County.

The county elections department’s website has a tool where you can find an early voting site near you at https://elections.clarkcountynv.gov/VoteCentersVoter/index.html.

Some of the long-term early voting sites include Craig Ranch Regional Park, Galleria at Sunset, Las Vegas City Hall, Meadows Mall, the Nellis Crossing Shopping Center and the Whitney Recreation Center.

Even if you have received a mail ballot, you can vote in person as long as you bring your uncompleted mail ballot with you to return to an election official or sign an affirmation at the site swearing you have not already voted in the election.

2. How do I know if I’m registered?

You can look up your voter registration information at https://www.nvsos.gov/votersearch/. You can update your voter registration at any time at https://registertovote.nv.gov.

3. What are some of the key races?

Nevada is a closed primary state, so voters can only vote for candidates from their own party.

If you’re a Republican — and depending where you live — some key races to pay attention to are the Senate race, where candidates including Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter are competing, as well as the primary in Congressional District 3, where Republicans like Elizabeth Helgelien, Drew Johnson and Marty O’Donnell are running.

Democrats can also vote in the Senate race, where incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen faces Democratic challengers Mike Schaefer and Troy Zakari Walker.

Regardless of party, there’s also the Las Vegas mayoral race in which over a dozen nonpartisan candidates hope to represent the city’s more than 650,000 residents.

To see a full list of all the races in the primary, visit Clark County’s Election Department website. Your ballot has the full list of races in your specific precinct.

4. How do I know if my vote was counted?

Voters can track their ballot at https://nevada.ballottrax.net/. They can also look at their vote history to see if their mail ballots have been received or counted at https://www.nvsos.gov/votersearch/.

5. When will results be known?

The secretary of state’s office released guidance to all counties to start tabulating mail ballots and early voting in-person results at 8 a.m. on Election Day.

That doesn’t mean results will come out then; it is a crime to release results early. The secretary of state’s office requested all county clerks and registrars provide their first set of election results consisting of mail ballots received before Election Day and in-person early voting returns by 6 p.m. on Election Night so the office can conduct verification and quality assurance, according to Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar.

As soon as the clerks and registrars confirm all the polls are closed and the last voter has voted, the Secretary of State’s office will release the initial unofficial results, Aguilar said during a news call this week. Then, clerks and registrars will release updated returns as they are tabulated.

“As more and more voters opt to participate in the electoral process in different ways, either during early voting or by mail, we will be able to release more data to the public more quickly with this new process,” Aguilar said. “This also gives counties more time to process and tabulate results than they’ve had before, as they face intense pressure from the public to release these results quickly.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Rendering of Las Vegas Spaceport university building unveiled by developer
Rendering of Las Vegas Spaceport university building unveiled by developer
2
Nevada voter ID initiative survives, clears Supreme Court
Nevada voter ID initiative survives, clears Supreme Court
3
SAUNDERS: Biden to Black students: You’re nothing without me
SAUNDERS: Biden to Black students: You’re nothing without me
4
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Clark County
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Clark County
5
Daughter of district attorney raises $340K for Municipal Court race
Daughter of district attorney raises $340K for Municipal Court race
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
GOP Senate primary candidates include 2020 election deniers
recommend 2
What signatures do county officials check when verifying your mail ballot?
recommend 3
Trump campaign, RNC, Nevada GOP challenge state law on mail ballots
recommend 4
Keep mail center in Nevada, state leaders urge Postal Service
recommend 5
DNC requests to join in legal defense of Nevada mail ballot law
recommend 6
Biden, Trump in a dead heat in Nevada, poll reveals