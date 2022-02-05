Adam Laxalt kicks off campaign swing with Henderson rally

U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt kicked off a campaign swing in Henderson on Friday afternoon, attacking America’s “ruling class” and painting U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as a “captive of the left.”

Adam Laxalt talks to a supporter at the Douglas County Republican Party Headquarters on the final day of his Senate campaign's statewide tour in Gardnerville in October 2021. (AP Photo/Sam Metz)

U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt kicked off a campaign swing in Henderson on Friday afternoon, attacking America’s “ruling class” and painting incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as a “captive of the left.”

Laxalt, 43, spoke to a crowd of about 125 at The Pass Casino in downtown Henderson.

He attacked Cortez Masto for her response to riots in Las Vegas in 2020 that broke out in response to the murder of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis police officer. He said she did not stick up for law enforcement or stand up for Nevada or Las Vegas.

“Because she’s a captive of the left,” Laxalt said.

Before Laxalt will have a chance to face Cortez Masto, he must first secure the Republican nomination in a June primary. He faces Army veteran Sam Brown, health care executive Bill Hockstedler and pageant winner Sharelle Mendenhall in that race.

Laxalt’s event drew criticism from one Democratic group that is running a coordinated campaign to help Cortez Masto secure re-election.

“Adam Laxalt is Trump’s top lackey in Nevada and his entire campaign is focused on spreading the Big Lie about voter fraud in the 2020 election rather than issues affecting Nevada families,” Nevada Democratic Victory spokesman Andy Orellana said in a statement. “Like Trump, Laxalt is a failed, corrupt politician who is only focused on getting rich and gaining power, not Nevada.”

