After Nevada, candidates look to South Carolina, Super Tuesday

Democrats put Nevada in the rear-view mirror Saturday and looked ahead to future contests on the presidential calendar, a road map that now gets problematic for candidates seeking the party’s nomination.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders rode a wave of enthusiasm in Nevada, where Democratic registrations were up, a heavy early voter turnout was reported and the state’s racial makeup is more representative of the country than in other earlier states.

The battle now heads to South Carolina and Super Tuesday states when one-third of the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination will be doled out.

Talking to Nevada Democratic voters on Saturday, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto summed up her take on the caucuses.

“Energy, and I don’t think that is unique to Nevada,” she said. “I think we are seeing that across the country.”

Cortez Masto spoke to voters outside Liberty High School, one of her many stops on caucus day.

She said the political environment and enthusiasm among Democrats is stronger this year than when she won election to the Senate in 2016.

Since then, some of the president’s policies and congressional gridlock have prompted people to seek a change. “The energy of the people coming out, who want to make that change, that’s what I see,” Cortez Masto said.

Sanders spent 24 days in the state, which rewarded him with momentum that continues to grow. Exit polling for NBC showed Sanders fared well with younger, and minority, voters.

That was evident at caucuses Saturday.

Still, President Donald Trump signaled he would not concede Nevada, or other swing states, in his bid for re-election in November.

Trump spent three days flying in and out of Nevada this week, ending with a Las Vegas rally Friday where he chided every Democratic presidential candidate and touted the economic growth that has occurred during his administration.

After the Nevada caucuses, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said “there is no denying that big government socialism dominated again as Bernie Sanders remained the leader of the leftist pack.”

But Democratic candidates campaigning in the state were quick to point out that middle-class families and others have not seen the economic rewards that the wealthy and corporations have received through regulatory rollbacks and tax cuts.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said the early vote — in which 75,000 people participated — showed that “Democrats are very energized” to vote against Trump in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

“They want to take him out,” Titus said as she prepared to meet caucusgoers at the Paris casino.

Titus caucused for former Vice President Joe Biden, who enjoys strong support among African American voters, a significant portion of the Democratic electorate in South Carolina.

Biden was expected to attend a Baptist church service in North Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

Sanders received a larger share of the black vote than Biden in Nevada, according to exit polling for NBC. The Vermont senator received 36 percent compared to 27 percent for the former vice president.

Titus said she expected Biden to win South Carolina, and was well positioned for Super Tuesday, which includes delegate-rich states like California and Texas.

The Nevada caucuses could also force other candidates, such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, to reevaluate their campaigns.

Money will become a factor as television advertising becomes a key component to capturing delegates in future states.

“Klobuchar could have some problems,” said Colin Strother, a Democratic campaign strategist not working for any of the candidates.

Although Klobuchar did well in Iowa and New Hampshire, where the electorate is 90 percent and 93 percent white, respectively, Strother said Nevada could signal and end for the Minnesota senator who must appeal to a larger base of voters.

That decision may not be made right away.

Minnesota is one of the 14 states and territories that will hold Super Tuesday elections on March 3.

Without consolidation of the field, Democrats could be headed to a brokered convention in Milwaukee later this year, if nobody reaches the 1,991 delegate number necessary to clinch the nomination outright.

One candidate who may not need to worry about keeping the flow of money going is former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He’s yet to compete in an early presidential state, but is advertising heavily in Super Tuesday states and has pledged to spend whatever he needs to win the nomination and take on Trump.

Meanwhile, former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who dropped out of the presidential race, said “Senator (Elizabeth) Warren has a campaign that was built for the long haul.”

“She has more than 1,000 staffers in 31 states including many in the Super Tuesday states. In Texas, they have more than 60 staffers in different cities across the state,” Castro said.

As the caucuses ended in Nevada, Sanders flew to Texas and delivered his victory speech.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.