Nevada

All four Nevada representatives vote to expel George Santos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 12:28 pm
 
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. Nevada Reps. Mark Amodei, Steven Horsford, Susie Lee and Dina Titus vot ...
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. Nevada Reps. Mark Amodei, Steven Horsford, Susie Lee and Dina Titus voted to expel George Santos, the New York GOP representative, on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of Represent ...
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of Representatives, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Washington. The House has voted to expel Santos following a critical ethics report on his conduct that included converting campaign donations for his own use, making him just the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by his colleagues. Expulsion requires support from two-third of the House. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., in his office at North Las Ve ...
Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., in his office at North Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in North Las Vegas. Nevada Reps. Mark Amodei, Steven Horsford, Susie Lee and Dina Titus voted to expel George Santos, the New York GOP representative, on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., shown on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journa ...
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., shown on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

All four of Nevada’s U.S. House members voted Friday to expel Rep. George Santos over accusations of misspending campaign money and criminal corruption charges.

“Among the basic requirements for members of Congress is acting with integrity at all times and being honest with one’s constituents,” Rep. Dina Titus said in a statement. “Representative Santos has violated the trust of his constituents and the American people by acting in a manner that taints the honor and dignity of this office. Accountability matters.”

The Silver State’s four representatives all originally voted against expelling Santos in early November, wanting to wait until the House Committee on Ethics released its investigative report.

The report released Nov. 16 concluded that the New York representative engaged in fraudulent conduct and used campaign funds for personal purposes, such as spending it on Sephora and OnlyFans.

“The facts have come forward and the details are damning,” Rep. Susie Lee said in a statement following the release of the report. “We cannot allow conduct like this to damage our democracy.”

Rep. Mark Amodei, Nevada’s sole Republican representative, joined 104 other Republicans in voting to expel the member of their own party. The full vote to expel was 311-114, easily clearing the two-thirds majority required.

“The Ethics Committee followed the applicable rules and did an investigation which produced undeniable findings and conclusions,” Amodei said in a statement Friday. “If ever there was a circumstance that warranted expulsion, this is the one.”

Rep. Steven Horsford did not release a statement.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

