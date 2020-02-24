All Nevada precincts reporting, it’s Sanders in a landslide

The Nevada Democratic Party posted final results from Saturday’s caucuses, showing Bernie Sanders winning in a landslide, and Joe Biden in a distant second place.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt. speaks during a rally in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt. takes the stage with his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders for a rally in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was the landslide winner of the Nevada Democratic presidential caucuses, beating closest rival former Vice President Joe Biden by a more than 2-to-1 margin.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Sanders won 6,788 county convention delegates, with Biden running a distant second at 2,927.

A total of 105,195 people participated in the caucuses overall, with 75,000 opting for the early vote option. About 30,000 people opted to attend the caucuses in person on Saturday.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg ran third, with 2,073 delegates, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who won 1,406, and businessman Tom Steyer, who got 682. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was sixth, with 603.

