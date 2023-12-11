Biden campaign announces Nevada state team hires

The campaign says the new staff members will focus on electing President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats down the ballot in 2024.

President Joe Biden points to a member of the Nevada Legislature as he speaks during a gathering at the Carpenters International Training Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign announced staff hires Monday for the Nevada leadership team that aims to elect Biden and other Democrats down the ballot next year in the Silver State.

The Nevada state leadership team will focus on reaching out to voters and organizing key communities ahead of the primary and general elections, according to a statement from Biden’s campaign.

“The path to the White House once again runs right through our diverse, union-strong and decidedly pro-choice battleground state,” said Rebecca Lambe, a Democratic political consultant and former adviser to Sen. Harry Reid, in a statement.

The hires include Clark County Democratic Party Chair Shelby Wiltz, who will serve as the Nevada state campaign manager; Chelsey Wininger as the Nevada deputy state campaign manager; Sean Hoey as the Nevada general election director; and Demi Falcon as the Nevada political and coalitions director.

Wiltz worked on the 2020 Biden campaign as the Nevada coordinated campaign director, as well as the presidential caucus director in Nevada during the 2020 cycle, according to Biden’s campaign.

Wininger is the former executive director of the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus and was campaign manager for Nevadans for Secure Elections, the ballot initiative that successfully passed automatic voter registration legislation.

Hoey is a senior adviser for the Nevada State Democratic Party. He also served as the Nevada Democratic Victory’s deputy executive director during the 2022 election cycle and worked on Biden’s 2020 campaign. Falcon works in Rep. Dina Titus’ office as the deputy chief of staff.

“The stakes could not be higher, and this Nevada leadership team is battle-tested, highly experienced and ready for the fight ahead to deliver Nevada for Democrats up and down the ballot in 2024,” Lambe said.

Earlier this year, the Democratic National Committee voted to move Nevada up in the Democrats’ 2024 primary calendar, on the recommendation of Biden. Nevada’s presidential preference primary will be held Feb. 6.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.