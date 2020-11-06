Biden has widened lead over Trump in Nevada

Former Vice President Joe Biden has expanded his lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, joined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As of Thursday, Biden held an 11,438-vote lead over Trump.

In the results released Friday morning by the Nevada Secretary of State’s office, Biden now leads by 20,137 votes with 627,104 votes to Trump’s 606,967 votes — 49.74 percent to 48.14 percent.

Nevada has become a pivotal swing state, with six electoral votes.

Joe Gloria, the Clark County registrar of voters, will give an update on voting at 10 a.m. today. The Review-Journal will livestream that news conference.

On Thursday, two Republican congressional campaigns and a Nevada voter filed a federal lawsuit against Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.