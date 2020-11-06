82°F
Biden has widened lead over Trump in Nevada

Joe Biden maintains lead in Nevada (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2020 - 8:44 am
 
Updated November 6, 2020 - 8:56 am

Former Vice President Joe Biden has expanded his lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada.

As of Thursday, Biden held an 11,438-vote lead over Trump.

In the results released Friday morning by the Nevada Secretary of State’s office, Biden now leads by 20,137 votes with 627,104 votes to Trump’s 606,967 votes — 49.74 percent to 48.14 percent.

Nevada has become a pivotal swing state, with six electoral votes.

Joe Gloria, the Clark County registrar of voters, will give an update on voting at 10 a.m. today. The Review-Journal will livestream that news conference.

On Thursday, two Republican congressional campaigns and a Nevada voter filed a federal lawsuit against Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

