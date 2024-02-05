49°F
Biden makes campaign appearance in Historic Westside — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2024 - 7:45 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event ahead of the Nevada presidential preference ...
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event ahead of the Nevada presidential preference primary election at Pearson Community Center on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
President Joe Biden, center, greets Tick Segerblom, chairman of the Clark County Commissioners, ...
President Joe Biden, center, greets Tick Segerblom, chairman of the Clark County Commissioners, left, and Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., upon arriving at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, ...
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Biden is participating in campaign events in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden attended a campaign event in the Historic Westside on Sunday, two days before he seeks Nevada Democrats’ nomination in the presidential preference primary.

The 46th president, who is likely to go up against former President Donald Trump in a rematch of the 2020 race, arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon and spoke directly to voters about the stakes of the 2024 election, according to his campaign.

Biden will appear on the Democratic presidential primary ballot alongside author Marianne Williamson, entrepreneur Jason Palmer and others. Williamson and Palmer both have events in Las Vegas over the next few days, and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will also hold a rally Sunday.

The weekend before, GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump hosted a rally ahead of the Feb. 8 Nevada Republican Party caucuses, where he will appear on the ballot with fellow candidate Ryan Binkley.

Biden last visited Las Vegas in December when he touted the federal funding for the long-awaited high-speed rail system expected to be built between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

