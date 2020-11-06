Biden widens lead over Trump in Nevada

Former Vice President Joe Biden still leads President Donald Trump in Nevada voting.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, joined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former Vice President Joe Biden has expanded his lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada.

As of Thursday, Biden held an 11,438-vote lead over Trump.

In the results released Friday morning by the Nevada Secretary of State’s office, Biden now leads by 20,542 votes with 626,211 votes to Trump’s 605,669 votes — 49.76 percent to 48.13 percent.

Nevada has become a pivotal swing state, with six electoral votes.

Joe Gloria, the Clark County registrar of voters, will give an update on voting at 10 a.m. today. The Review-Journal will livestream that news conference.

On Thursday, two Republican congressional campaigns and a Nevada voter filed a federal lawsuit against Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria.

