Brown-May trying to hold on to AD-42 seat

Appointed incumbent Assemblywoman Tracy Brown-May is trying to win her first election in Assembly District 42 over Republican challenger Edward Facey.

Edward Facey and Tracy Brown-May.

The general-election race in Assembly District 42 pits Democratic appointed incumbent Tracy Brown-May against Republican Edward Facey.

Brown-May is running to retain her seat because she feels “there’s so much more work that needs to be done.”

She stepped into her role last year after Democratic Assemblyman Alex Assefa resigned from the Legislature in January amid an investigation into lying about his residency and misusing campaign funds.

After Brown-May filled Assefa’s seat, she spent the first few weeks quickly getting up to speed.

She said her familiarity with the legislative process while serving in advocacy roles for the nonprofit sector for more than 20 years helped her settle into the new role. Brown-May previously served as the director of advocacy, board and government relations for nonprofit Opportunity Village.

“I got five bills passed so I think there was a lot of success in the last session, and I just had the opportunity to really see how much more work there is to do and … I feel I can be effective in passing good policy,” Brown-May said.

She said supporting the disability community is “super important” because “there’s not a lot of voices about the disability community.” In addition to helping their concerns be heard and addressed, she wants to ensure residents feel safe.

Brown-May said she’s working on improving road safety for both vehicles and pedestrians, noting that she likes to ride her bike but wants to make sure everyone including herself can ride safely.

Edward Facey

Republican Edward Facey is hoping the third time is a charm.

He first filed to run for state Senate in District 11 in 2016, but withdrew. He then ran in 2020 in District 8 against Democratic incumbent and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson.

Facey has been a Las Vegas resident since 2004, and said “there’s a perception that crime is on the rise.” He hopes to create ways to “transform public safety.”

Facey also said he wants to restore the public’s trust in politics and bring integrity to public office by listening to the needs of voters.

“Really my agenda is safe neighborhoods, integrity in the election, better educated kids and a prosperous business climate,” he said.

Facey also noted that he aims to work with both sides of the aisle.

“I will talk to almost anybody — even if you disagree with me,” he said. “I would like to be part of an environment where we can talk with each other civilly.”

