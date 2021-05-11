Cisco Aguilar to run for secretary of state

Las Vegas attorney and former Harry Reid staffer Cisco Aguilar will run for Nevada secretary of state in 2022, he announced Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas attorney and former Harry Reid staffer Cisco Aguilar announced he will run for Nevada secretary of state in 2022. (Cisco for Nevada)

Las Vegas attorney and former Harry Reid staffer Cisco Aguilar will run for Nevada secretary of state in 2022, he announced Tuesday morning.

Aguilar unveiled a campaign website, platform and social media accounts as he looks to replace Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, who is termed out as the state’s lone Republican holding executive office.

Aguilar has represented several prominent local athletic, education and media industry clients, including Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s management company, the local NBC affiliate and the chancellor’s office at the Nevada System of Higher Education. He also worked as a legal clerk for Reid, the former Senate majority leader, and served on the Nevada Athletic Commission.

His website includes endorsements from Agassi, Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall and Clark County Commissioner and former Nevada Secretary of State Ross Miller.

Aguilar appears to be the first Democrat to file for the statewide race, which does not officially begin until March. Jim Marchant and Kristopher Dahir have publicly announced their Republican candidacies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.