Court certifies Biden’s win over Trump in Nevada

The statewide certification of Nevada’s election results began Tuesday morning following numerous failed post-election court challenges that sought to delay or thwart it.

Mail-in ballots are counted at Clark County Election Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The presidential race has not been called as the nation waits for Nevada's six electoral votes to be decided. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Nevada Supreme Court signed off on the state’s election results Tuesday, making President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state official, following numerous failed post-election court challenges that sought to delay or thwart the statutory move.

Though a few legal challenges are still pending, the court’s formal acceptance of the results from the Secretary of State’s office essentially closes the book on the 2020 election. It took less than half an hour of the court’s time Tuesday to conclude a routine matter in an election year that was anything but routine.

Nevada’s certification follows Michigan’s move to certify on Monday and Pennsylvania’s certification early Tuesday, and precedes Wisconsin’s and Arizona’s certifications later this week. All are states President Donald Trump lost on Nov. 3, and all are states where the Republican Party and the Trump campaign filed lawsuits challenging the outcome.

Officially, Trump lost Nevada to former Vice President Biden by 33,596 votes, or 2.39 percentage points. Biden won 703,486 votes to 669,690 for Trump.

The total state turnout of just over 1.4 million voters represented 77.3 percent of active voters; 47.7 percent voted by absentee ballot, 41.1 percent voted early, and 11.2 percent voted on Election Day. Mail-in ballots were sent to all active registered voters in the state under a law change that took into account the potential threat of the COVID-19 pandemic on in-person voting.

The 2020 turnout exceeded the level recorded during the 2016 presidential election when 76.8 percent of voters cast ballots.

By state law, the Supreme Court meets with the secretary of state on the fourth Tuesday in November to open and canvass the general election vote for various offices. In a presidential year, that includes votes for Nevada’s six presidential electors. It also includes ballot questions, federal officers, state officers elected statewide or by district, members of the state Legislature, district judges, and district officers whose districts span more than one county.

Following the canvass, the governor issues certificates of election to the winners and issues proclamations declaring them duly elected. Nonetheless, a legal challenge filed by state Republicans and the Trump campaign is scheduled to be heard Wednesday in Carson City.

The lawsuit seeks to reverse the outcome of the presidential election in Nevada by invalidating tens of thousands of votes statewide, relying on many of the same claims that other courts have previously rejected in earlier filings.

The meeting of state’s presidential electors is scheduled for Dec. 14.

