Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results

The Nevada Republican Party held a news conference Tuesday to announce another lawsuit centered around the GOP’s continued election fraud allegations in Nevada, marking the latest in more than a half-dozen legal challenges in the past few months.

Previous Republican legal challenges have yet to lead to any major successes, as both Clark County and the state of Nevada have parried them in court and pushed ahead with the counting of ballots and certification of the election, which is scheduled to be finalized on Nov. 24.

The latest attempt comes one day after two Republican candidates filed nearly identical lawsuits asking a court to throw out all of the results in Clark County and order a new election, citing the county’s use of a signature verification machine and discrepancies found in a separate Clark County Commission race that could be heading to a special election.

Two nearly identical lawsuits were filed Monday by Republican Congressional candidate Jim Marchant and State Senate candidate April Becker, both of whom are represented by attorney Craig Mueller. The lawsuits claim that the use of an Agilis signature verification machine violated the state law, an argument that Republicans have tried and failed to make in other recent lawsuits.

The lawsuits also pointed to the Clark County Commission District C race where Democratic former Secretary of State Ross Miller defeated Republican Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony by just 10 votes, but which the county commission is considering a revote because the razor-thin margin was smaller than the number of discrepancies in the race identified by the county election department.

The lawsuits are asking judges to force the county commission to order a new election for all races in Clark County, or alternatively to order special elections specifically in the races that Marchant and Becker lost.

A Clark County spokesman dismissed the claims from the Republicans, noting that they make the same allegations made in previous lawsuits that have been thrown out or dropped.

“The complaint repeats allegations found baseless in previous court actions, misstates and misrepresents evidence provided in those proceedings, and parrots erroneous allegations made by partisans without first-hand knowledge of the facts,” the county said in an emailed statement.

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II also condemned the recent legal challenges in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Attempts to challenge (Clark County) results based on voter fraud lack standing and should be regarded as attempts to discredit the electoral process,” McCurdy said. “As our Secretary of State and Attorney General have stated many times, there have been no instances of widespread voter fraud in this election.”

Marchant lost to incumbent Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford by more than 16,000 votes, or a nearly five percentage points margin, in the race for Congressional District 4. Becker lost the race for state Senate District 6 to Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro by 631 votes, a margin of about 1 percentage point. The 4th Congressional District contains Clark County Commission District C within its boundaries, and Senate District 6 similarly sits within the county commission district’s boundaries.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria said Monday that his office identified 139 unexplainable discrepancies in the race for the county commission race, things that he described as early voting and Election Day check-in errors and issues relating to tracking the process of mail-in ballots. Gloria said that because the discrepancy was larger than the margin of victory in that specific race, it calls into question the integrity of that race’s outcome.

But Gloria noted that the county commission race was the only race at issue.

“That’s the only race in the entire election where we have any concern related to the outcome, and it’s because of the close margin,” Gloria told commissioners.

It’s not uncommon for election officials to report discrepancies, but the numbers are usually relatively small compared to the number of votes cast. Of nearly 975,000 votes cast for all races in Clark County, there were 936 issues identified, according to Gloria, not enough to doubt the results of other contests. Clark County commissioners voted to certify all the results except for Commission District C.

Mueller, the attorney for Marchant and Becker, criticized the county’s election process during the same meeting.

“There were so many fundamental flaws here with this election that nobody could reasonably believe that these outcomes … reflect the will of the people,” Mueller said.

Republicans have filed several lawsuits challenging Clark County’s use of the Agilis signature verification machine in recent weeks claiming it violates the state’s law about how signatures must be reviewed.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the state Republican Party lost a challenge filed in Carson City district court challenging the use of the machine.

Carson City Judge James Wilson said in his decision in that case that Republicans’ attorneys “failed to show any error or flaw in the Agilis results or any other reason for such a mandate.”

In an order denying an injunction in an appeal to the state Supreme Court in that case, the justices noted that there was nothing presented that showed that the use of the Agilis machine was illegal under state law.

And in a federal lawsuit that made similar claims, U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon said in a ruling from the bench that ruled that the procedures used by Clark were appropriate and there was “little to no evidence” that the signature checking machine was “not doing what it’s supposed to do.”

