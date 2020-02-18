Democratic candidates rally in Las Vegas — LIVESTREAM

Democratic candidates for president Tuesday are holding rallies to get out the early vote and meeting with voters in several events around the Las Vegas Valley.

Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer leads a chant stating "we demand justice," during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Tom Steyer spoke at the National Domestic Workers Forum on Tuesday morning at the MGM Grand.

The two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president spoke about Medicare for All, paid leave and child care.

Tuesday afternoon, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will have a Get Out the Early Vote rally on the UNLV campus. The Review-Journal will livestream that event, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Early voting in the Nevada Democatic caususes ends today. Find where to vote here.

