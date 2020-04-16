Democrats sue over primary election rules

The Nevada Democratic Party filed a lawsuit Thursday claiming the parameters for the state’s June 9 all-mail primary election violate Nevadans’ voting rights.

The Nevada Democratic Party and various other Democratic groups filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Nevada Secretary of State’s office, claiming the parameters for the state’s June 9 all-mail primary election violate Nevadans’ voting rights.

The lawsuit comes just days after the party sent a list of demands to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske. Democrats are asking for more in-person polling places, a relaxation of laws against so-called vote harvesting and for ballots to be sent to all registered voters — not just active voters.

Cegavske said Tuesday the party was demanding she not follow state election law, which she refused to do.

The lawsuit was filed in the District Court in Clark County. The Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Democratic super PAC Priorities USA joined the state party in filing the lawsuit, which also includes several Nevadans as plaintiffs.

