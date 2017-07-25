Former Nevada Rep. Cresent Hardy says he won’t run in 2018

Hardy, who lost his seat in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District last year to Democrat Ruben Kihuen, was considering a comeback in next year’s midterm elections in the adjacent 3rd district.

U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Nev., speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Former Nevada Rep. Cresent Hardy announced Tuesday that he won’t be seeking any office in 2018.

Hardy lost his seat in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District last year to Democrat Ruben Kihuen. He was considering a comeback in next year’s midterm elections in the adjacent 3rd district, which has historically proved more favorable for Republicans.

But Hardy, 60, said Tuesday he has decided not to run next year, and “will continue to spend some much-needed time with my wife, children and grandchildren.”

“I have spoken with many Nevadans looking for leaders to step up to the plate to run for office in 2018,” Hardy said in a statement. “After having prayed over this issue, and discussed it with my family, I have made the decision that I will not be a candidate for office in 2018.”

In 2014, Hardy defeated Rep. Steven Horsford, a Democrat, during a Republican-wave election. Prior to that, he served two terms in the Nevada Assembly from 2011 to 2015.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.