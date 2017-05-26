GAO outlines $330M ‘roadmap’ to restart Yucca Mountain licensing

Congressional staff members, media and Department of Energy employees wait for congressmen to emerge from the north portal during a congressional tour of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel Thursday, April 9, 2015. Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal @sammorrisRJ

WASHINGTON — Restarting the licensing process to determine whether a nuclear waste repository could be built at Yucca Mountain would take five years and cost in excess of $330 million, the nonpartisan investigative arm of Congress reported Friday.

The Government Accountability Office released a 49-page report that included the time and cost estimates and identified four steps the government must take to resume licensing proceedings for the proposed permanent repository for high-level nuclear waste 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The steps identified by the GAO are:

Receiving direction to resume the licensing process from Congress so the Nuclear Energy Commission and other interested parties can determine funding needs for the proceeding;

Rebuilding federal the government’s organizational, scientific and legal capacity necessary for the licensing proceeding;

Reconvening the parties and preparing for “adjudication” — a trial-like proceeding during which opponents’ objections to the proposal are considered — including witness depositions and evidentiary hearings.

Carrying out the process’s remaining steps, including the NRC’s final decision on whether to authorize construction of the repository.

GAO investigators issued no recommendation on the viability of storing nuclear waste at the site or restarting the licensing process, which began in 2008 and ended in 2010 when the DOE, under former President Barack Obama, “said Yucca Mountain was no longer a workable option.”

As noted in a Review-Journal article last month, the second step is likely to be the most daunting. The Department of Energy essentially dismantled its Yucca Mountain program at the time, leaving only a handful of scientists from the cadre of hundreds who once worked for the federal agency and its contractors.

Foes of the project, including Nevada officials and all but one member of the state’s congressional delegation, say that restarting licensing would be throwing more money into an unworkable project.

“The GAO report confirms the colossal waste of taxpayer resources and time it would take to revive this dead and doomed project,“ said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. ‘‘I will continue to oppose any and all efforts to throw away resources to restart this boondoggle of a project.”

President Donald Trump has proposed in his 2018 fiscal budget some $120 million for the DOE to resume the licensing process at Yucca Mountain and examine a temporary storage program for 80,000 metric tons of nuclear waste produced by 33 electrical generating plants nationwide.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is also writing legislation to address nuclear waste policy, including permanent storage at Yucca Mountain. Lawmakers on that panel said the GAO report is a guide to continue their work.

“While some challenges remain, this report provides DOE and NRC a roadmap to take the necessary steps to complete the Yucca Mountain license,” Reps. Fred Upton, R-Mich., and John Shimkus, R-Ill., both Energy subcommittee chairmen, said in a joint statement.

