GOP candidates for Nevada governor target Sisolak at debate

The Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada governor's mansion in Carson City (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — Eight Republican governor candidates made their first joint appearance on a debate stage Thursday night, attesting to their conservative credentials and largely speaking as one with grievances aimed at Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Over a boisterous but mostly collegial two and a half hours at the Atlantis resort, the candidates took turns answering questions at an event held by local Republican and conservative groups, combining to deliver not only a rebuke to Democratic leadership in the state but also a recitation of indignities arising from pandemic mandates, fraught elections, struggling schools and a wobbly economy.

The rivals were mostly gracious – if occasionally snarky – toward each other, focusing their attacks on Sisolak and another Republican candidate, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who did not attend the debate. In a letter to event organizers given to the press, the Lombardo campaign said the candidate would participate in debates only after the official March 18 candidate filing deadline.

The debate participants often mentioned the two in the same breath.

“We don’t need Sisolak with a badge!” Reno attorney Joey Gilbert taunted. The onetime professional boxer lived up to his former calling throughout the evening, offering up the sharpest spoken jabs at the governor.

Crowded debate dais

In a format that made it difficult to stand out in the crowd, five lesser-known candidates focused on getting their basic campaign message out while more seasoned campaign veterans — three current or former officeholders — touted their governing credentials and experience. The recurring theme was their conservative bona fides.

Occasionally, it backfired on them. Dean Heller, the former U.S. senator and secretary of state, drew skeptical moans when he touted himself as the most conservative candidate in the field and a strong backer of former President Donald Trump and his political agenda. Heller, who had a knotty relationship with Trump and was viewed earlier in his political career as a moderate, mentioned twice during the debate how he’d spoken to the former president earlier in the day.

With Heller and Gilbert on the debate stage were Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, a former assemblywoman, and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee; Fred Simon, a Gardnerville surgeon; Las Vegas real estate agent Barak Zilberberg; venture capitalist Guy Nohra of Reno; and Reno Air Force veteran Tom Heck.

The candidates each said they opposed mask and vaccine mandates and business closures instituted in response to the pandemic, attacked Sisolak’s extended use of emergency powers to fight it and blamed him for the state’s underperforming schools and for a weak, virus-hampered state economy.

They sounded longstanding Republican and conservative allegations of tainted or dishonest elections, concerns over undocumented immigrants entering the country, opposition to taxes and regulations that harm businesses, and alarm at liberal or “Marxist” undermining of education through concepts such as critical race theory.

Fiore leveraged her experience in both local and state government to produce some of the most on-point policy-focused answers to questions on topics that included top governing priorities, response to crime, improving education, dealing with homelessness, promoting business development and energizing voters to overcome political apathy.

In contrast, Zilberberg strayed furthest from the topic in most of his answers, twice decrying the entire field, save himself, as RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only, in angry shouted tangents.

Simon and Heck frequently drew on their constitutional conservative values, Nohra his business experience and Gilbert his support for the “average guy.” He repeatedly touted his 21 months of legal challenges to various pandemic mandates on behalf of angry citizens, inadvertently leading to one of the night’s zingers at his expense.

“Joey, how many have you won, honey?” Fiore asked him.

“Only one,” he responded, adding later he looked forward to seeing Fiore at the next debate.

The event was streamed live and recorded.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.