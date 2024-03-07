Gov. Lombardo endorses Sam Brown in Nevada’s Senate race

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo endorsed Sam Brown out of a crowded field of Republican Senate candidates.

Army veteran Sam Brown poses for a photo on July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Gov. Joe Lombardo endorsed Sam Brown in the U.S. Senate race, where a field of Republican candidates hope to win the primary in June to face off against Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen in the fall.

In a statement Thursday, Lombardo said that Nevada leads the nation in economic development and job creation, but Nevadans still suffer from policies in Washington D.C. that drive inflation and debt.

“Sam Brown is committed to fighting to return more federal land to Nevada, securing America’s borders, lowering taxes, reducing crime, and ensuring our law enforcement and military have the tools, resources and respect they deserve,” the Republican governor said in the statement.

Brown is the frontrunner in the Republican Senate primary with the backing of major national Republicans in D.C. He previously ran for Senate in 2022 but didn’t make it out of the primary, which former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt won.

The endorsement of Governor Lombardo, the top Republican official in the state, comes as a blow to the many other Republicans in the race, including former Assemblyman Jim Marchant, former Ambassador Jeff Gunter and retired lieutenant Col. Tony Grady.

Brown thanked Lombardo for his endorsement.

“As Nevada’s next Senator, I look forward to putting Nevadans first and working with Governor Lombardo to secure a better future for working families and small businesses,” Brown said in a statement.

