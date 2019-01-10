Gov. Steve Sisolak orders review of discrimination policies in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak, who formed a state task force to fight sexual harassment and discrimination on his first day in office Monday, followed that up Wednesday with an order seeking a state review of discrimination policies followed by state vendors and marijuana and gaming license holders.

With newly sworn Attorney General Aaron Ford at his side, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signs his first executive order calling for a task force to address sexual harassment at the Capitol, in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Virginia Valentine, president of the Nevada Resort Association. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Riana Durrett, executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak, who formed a state task force to fight sexual harassment and discrimination on his first day in office Monday, followed that up Wednesday with an order seeking a state review of discrimination policies followed by state vendors and marijuana and gaming license holders.

“Nevada’s gaming and medical marijuana industries are successful because of the trust our public has in them and this (review) gives us a unique opportunity to allow that trust to grow,” the governor said in a statement.

His order directs the Department of Taxation and the Gaming Control Board to collect sexual harassment and discrimination policies and procedures from marijuana and gaming establishments by May and provide them to the new task force.

The order describes the two industries as “uniquely situated” in the state because of the “privileged, revocable licenses” such businesses receive, as well as their potential effect on the public health, safety and welfare.

The state Purchasing Division will collect the same information from vendors, seeking to ensure that entities that have direct business with the state comply with federal and state sexual harassment and anti-discrimination laws.

In statements, representatives from the two industries embraced the governor’s move.

“We appreciate the Governor’s leadership on this timely and important issue and look forward to serving on task force and being part of the dialogue,” said Virginia Valentine, president of the Nevada Resort Association.

Riana Durrett, executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association, said the state’s marijuana industry “has been commended in several areas of operation and regulation” and had worked with the state to build “a regulatory framework that has drawn delegations from around the world to learn from Nevada’s successes.

“NDA and its members look forward to working with the Governor and stakeholders to lead the country in providing safe work environments for everyone,” she said.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.