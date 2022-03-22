Horsford’s wife ‘will not be silent’ about congressman’s affair, re-election campaign

Sonya Douglass Horsford is speaking on Twitter about her displeasure that the congressman is running for re-election after he has admitted to a long-running affair with a former intern.

The wife of Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford is speaking about her displeasure that the congressman is running for re-election after he has admitted to a long-running affair with a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid.

In a series of tweets posted Sunday, Sonya Douglass Horsford, an associate professor of education leadership at Columbia’s Teachers College and spouse of the congressman, said she has stayed silent for nearly two years since her husband told her about the “affair AFTER already speaking to his staff and attorneys.”

“And that he would choose to file for re-election and force us to endure yet another season of living through the sordid details of the #horsfordaffair with #mistressforcongress rather than granting us the time and space to heal as a family,” she wrote. “This election cycle, I will not be silent.”

“We did not ask to be put in public life and were simply supporting @StevenHorsford because that’s what we understood family to be and do. We just want to heal and live the amazing lives we’ve been destined to live, free of lies, manipulation, and unbridled ambition,” she added.

I have remained silent for nearly two years and want it to be clear that I am not enjoying the pain that my children and I continue to suffer since @StevenHorsford told me the day after Mother’s Day about his 10-year affair AFTER already speaking to his staff and attorneys. — Dr. Sonya Douglass (@drsonyadouglass) March 20, 2022

In May 2020, the congressman acknowledged that he had carried on a long-standing affair with former Reid intern Gabriela Linder, who had detailed the relationship in a series of podcasts titled “Mistress for Congress.”

Linder said that the affair began in 2009, when she met Horsford, then the majority leader of the Nevada state Senate, while she was an intern for former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in his Nevada office. She said they had a sexual relationship that continued intermittently until September 2019. Linder never worked for Horsford in any capacity.

Horsford represented Nevada’s 4th Congressional District from 2012 to 2014 before losing his re-election bid to Republican Cresent Hardy. He won the seat back in 2018 after then-Rep. Ruben Kihuen decided not to seek re-election because of sexual harassment allegations.

