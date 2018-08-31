Jacky Rosen hits Dean Heller on taxes in latest ad

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen’s latest TV ad in Nevada’s heated Senate race tackles one of the most hot-button issues this election cycle.

Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks at a roundtable event at the Nevada Urban Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen’s latest TV ad in Nevada’s heated Senate race tackles one of the most hot-button issues this election cycle — taxes.

Rosen, a Democrat vying to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller in a race that could decide whether Democrats take back the Senate, has targeted Heller primarily over his shifting votes on health care. But now Rosen is focusing on one of Heller’s signature issues.

“I’m Jacky Rosen, and there’s a difference between Dean Heller and me on taxes,” says Rosen, looking directly into the camera. “I support fiscally responsible middle-class tax cuts. Dean Heller voted for the new tax law that gives almost all the benefits to the richest one percent and big corporations.”

Heller helped author and pass the GOP tax plan in December and recently ran TV commercials crediting the legislation with lowering taxes, increasing wages and growing Nevada’s economy.

Rosen says in her ad that the tax plan “adds trillions in debt” and that Republicans want to “cut Social Security and Medicare to pay for it. “

“Dean Heller caved to party leaders and the special interests,” Rosen concluded. “I approve this message because Nevada should come first.”

The commercial, which is part of an ongoing seven-figure ad buy, will begin airing in Las Vegas on Friday.

