Joe Lombardo files for governor in Carson City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2022 - 2:06 pm
 
Updated March 14, 2022 - 3:02 pm
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, speaks to supporters and the media outside the ...
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, speaks to supporters and the media outside the state Capitol Monday after filing to run for governor. March 14, 2022 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo leaves the Capitol Monday with his wife, Donna, after filing ...
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo leaves the Capitol Monday with his wife, Donna, after filing his candidacy for governor with the secretary of state. March 14, 2022 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo filling out paperwork in the Secretary of State's office Mond ...
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo filling out paperwork in the Secretary of State's office Monday to run for governor. March 14, 2022 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and State Republican party chair Michael McDonald in the secr ...
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and State Republican party chair Michael McDonald in the secretary of state's office lobby Monday before Lombardo filed his candidacy for governor. March 14, 2022 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo officially filed paperwork to run for governor Monday, becoming the twelfth Republican candidate in the race with at least one more expected before the candidate filing period ends Friday.

Also filing for office in northern Nevada today: U.S. Sen. and former Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat seeking her second term, who faces another former attorney general, Republican Adam Laxalt.

Lombardo said he made the trip up from Las Vegas to file at the state Capitol to be “at “the seat of state government.”

“Why are we here today? Because Nevada’s in need of change,” he said in brief remarks after completing paperwork in the secretary of state’s office with his wife, Donna. “I personally believe the leadership and experience that I bring to the table is very important for Nevada and moving forward.”

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, a longtime friend, also attended as did two other sheriffs, Mike Allen of Humboldt County and Ken Furlong of Carson City.

Lombardo currently leads the Republican field in both fundraising and in early polling, though he trails Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak in both areas. As the presumptive front-runner, Lombardo sustains consistent criticism from his GOP opponents, who dispute his conservative credentials and scoff at his reasoning for skipping debates to date. Lombardo has said he will participate in debates after the filing period closes.

Democrats also have directed most of their attacks at the sheriff, who in 2017 stood side by side with Sisolak, then chair of the Clark County Commission, as the area responded in the aftermath of the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting on Oct. 1. 2017.

“I’ve been very communicative. It’s unfortunate people think that I’m avoiding the press during this process and that is not the case,” he said in response to questions Monday. “I mean, I could enumerate all the different interviews I’ve done, the outreach I’ve done and the eight years of outreach to the community, and I have never shied away from public discourse or confronting the problems as they’ve been presented.”

As for his conservative credentials, Lombardo said he was a lifelong Republican. He noted that one candidate – North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, whom he did not call out by name – had changed parties to run as aRepublican.

Other candidates, he said “haven’t stood tall to the conservative values with their voting record as part of the process, and I have. I’ve always stood tall and respected conservative values and the Republican Party.”

Besides Lee, other leading GOP candidates include former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, attorney Joey Gilbert, Air Force veteran Tom Heck, venture capitalist Guy Nohra and surgeon Fred Simon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

