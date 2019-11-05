65°F
License plate commemorating women’s suffrage to debut in January

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2019 - 4:51 pm
 

A new Nevada specialty license plate commemorating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage will be available next year.

The plate was authorized this year by the passing of Assembly Bill 499 by the first majority female state Legislature and can be reserved now ahead of its Jan. 2 debut, the state Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday.

Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton presented the bill, which saw strong support, including from Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

“It was my pleasure to testify on Assembly Bill 499,” Cegavske said. “I look forward to seeing these special plates on Nevada’s roadways in 2020.”

The plate features purple, white, and gold — the colors of the American suffrage movement that signify loyalty, purity and life. The Nevada DMV designed the plate in conjunction with students from Western Nevada College and Carson High School and the Nevada Commission for Women.

Elected officials from the state and federal level provided additional input on the design, as did women from numerous women’s organizations in the state.

A charitable contribution of $25 for the initial issuance and a $20 annual renewal fee from each plate will go toward the Nevada Commission for Women and its mission to advance women toward full equality.

“The Nevada Commission for Women is grateful to all legislators for supporting AB499,” stated Molly Walt of the Nevada Commission for Women. “We are excited to celebrate the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in honor of all who fought for the right for women to vote.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

