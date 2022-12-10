Lombardo names his communications director

Elizabeth Ray, who served as his spokesperson for his campaign, will be part of the governor-elect’s administration when it begins in January.

Nevada Gov.-elect Sheriff Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech at his alma mater, Rancho High School in North Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Lombardo is with his family, from left, stepdaughter Lacey Alderson, stepgrandson Theodore Bartolo, 9 months, wife Donna Lombardo and daughter Morgan Lombardo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo announced Friday that Elizabeth Ray will be the communications director for his administration.

Ray previously served as communications director for his campaign for governor. Prior to that, she served as the Virginia press secretary for the Republican National Committee as well as on the RNC’s western and southeastern political teams in the 2019-2020 election cycle.

“I’m excited to announce Elizabeth Ray as my incoming Communications Director,” said Lombardo in a statement. “Elizabeth is an outstanding communicator, and I value her ability and thoughtful counsel. Elizabeth has been a critical member of our team, and I know that she will be a valuable asset in Carson City.”

Ray joins Chief of Staff-designate Ben Kieckhefer, a former Nevada state senator, on Lombardo’s staff.

“It’s been an incredible honor to work for Governor-elect Lombardo, and I’m humbled by this opportunity to serve in his administration,” Ray said in a statement. “I look forward to helping advance Governor-elect Lombardo’s vision for Nevada in this new role.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hilyeah on Twitter.