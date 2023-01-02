Lombardo sworn in as governor in small Carson City ceremony

Gov. Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada during a small ceremony Monday morning.

Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov.-elect Sheriff Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech at his alma mater, Rancho High School in North Las Vegas, on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada during a small ceremony Monday morning.

With his right hand on a copy of the Bible, Lombardo took the governor’s oath, which was administered by Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich.

The first-term Republican wasn’t the only officer sworn in Monday morning. Controller Andy Matthews, Treasurer Zach Conine, Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony also were sworn in during the short event, which was held in the Old Assembly Chambers in the Nevada State Capitol Building.

The only constitutional officer not in attendance was second-term Attorney General Aaron Ford, who is set to be sworn in during a separate ceremony Monday afternoon in Carson City.

It’s the first of two swearing-in events Lombardo is participating in this week.

Monday’s ceremony, which occurred during a state holiday, is required by Nevada law, which stipulates that the incoming governor must be sworn into office on the first Monday in January by the chief justice or one of the associate justices on the state Supreme Court.

The event will be followed by a more formal inauguration Tuesday, which will be held at noon at the Carson City Community Center.

The event marks the end of his two-term stint as the sheriff of Clark County. It also marks the end of one-term Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak, who was beat out by Lombardo by a razor-thin margin in the race for the state’s top spot.

