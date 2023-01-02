50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
Nevada

Lombardo sworn in as governor in small Carson City ceremony

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2023 - 9:51 am
 
Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 14 ...
Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gov.-elect Sheriff Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech at his alma mater, Rancho High Sc ...
Nevada Gov.-elect Sheriff Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech at his alma mater, Rancho High School in North Las Vegas, on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada during a small ceremony Monday morning.

With his right hand on a copy of the Bible, Lombardo took the governor’s oath, which was administered by Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich.

The first-term Republican wasn’t the only officer sworn in Monday morning. Controller Andy Matthews, Treasurer Zach Conine, Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony also were sworn in during the short event, which was held in the Old Assembly Chambers in the Nevada State Capitol Building.

The only constitutional officer not in attendance was second-term Attorney General Aaron Ford, who is set to be sworn in during a separate ceremony Monday afternoon in Carson City.

It’s the first of two swearing-in events Lombardo is participating in this week.

Monday’s ceremony, which occurred during a state holiday, is required by Nevada law, which stipulates that the incoming governor must be sworn into office on the first Monday in January by the chief justice or one of the associate justices on the state Supreme Court.

The event will be followed by a more formal inauguration Tuesday, which will be held at noon at the Carson City Community Center.

The event marks the end of his two-term stint as the sheriff of Clark County. It also marks the end of one-term Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak, who was beat out by Lombardo by a razor-thin margin in the race for the state’s top spot.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
6 new laws set to take effect in Nevada
6 new laws set to take effect in Nevada
2
RJ investigations: misconduct, workplace turmoil and the loss of a colleague
RJ investigations: misconduct, workplace turmoil and the loss of a colleague
3
Joe Lombardo to be sworn in as governor twice next week
Joe Lombardo to be sworn in as governor twice next week
4
High court rules officials can be sued for violating state constitutional rights
High court rules officials can be sued for violating state constitutional rights
5
Lombardo sworn in as governor in small Carson City ceremony
Lombardo sworn in as governor in small Carson City ceremony
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rush hour traffic at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Ja ...
6 new laws set to take effect in Nevada
By / RJ

Several laws passed in the last legislative session are set to go into effect at the start of the new year, including one that does away with criminalizing minor traffic violations.

More stories for you
Joe Lombardo to be sworn in as governor twice next week
Joe Lombardo to be sworn in as governor twice next week
Sisolak proposes raise for state employees, increased K-12 funding
Sisolak proposes raise for state employees, increased K-12 funding
All 57 prisoners on Nevada’s death row may get a reprieve
All 57 prisoners on Nevada’s death row may get a reprieve
Carson City judge blocks commutations of death row sentences
Carson City judge blocks commutations of death row sentences
Sisolak: Proposal for death row inmates was ‘act of grace’
Sisolak: Proposal for death row inmates was ‘act of grace’
For these Nevada lobbyists, politics is a family affair
For these Nevada lobbyists, politics is a family affair