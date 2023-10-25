Nevada getting $15M to help low-income families afford heat

The $15.2 million of federal money will help low-income families in Nevada reduce their heating costs this upcoming winter.

Rep. Dina Titus speaks at the East Las Vegas Community Center to rally Democrats to vote on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada will receive more than $15 million to reduce heating costs for low-income households in the upcoming winter season, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., announced Tuesday.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Administration for Children and Families, according to Titus’ office.

“LIHEAP has served as a lifeline for families who struggle to make ends meet and face the challenge of keeping their homes warm during the colder months,” Titus said in a statement. “This funding will make a profound difference in the lives of Nevadans, ensuring they can afford to keep their homes heated during the winter months.”

The $15.2 million allocation is part of a nationwide initiative to provide about $3.7 billion from a variety of funding streams, including regular appropriations by Congress and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which the Nevada congresswoman worked to craft, according to her office.

To check their eligibility for aid, Nevadans can visit the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program website or call the National Energy Assistance Referral hotline at 866-674-6327.

