Nevada judicial campaign filings close, many unopposed

More than 50 candidates filed with the Clark County Registrar of Voters ahead of Friday’s judicial filing deadline.

(Getty Images)

The area outside of the room inside the Clark County Government Center where candidates file to run in judicial races stands empty ahead of the filing deadline on Jan. 12, 2024. (Taylor R. Avery/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All three Supreme Court justices up for re-election this year drew no challengers in the 2024 primary, meaning they have essentially won re-election.

With the high court seats, at least 15 judicial candidates in Clark County are running unopposed, according to county and state officials.

Filing for all judicial races in the state, including those for District Court, municipal courts and justices of the peace, closed Friday evening.

No challengers had filed in state-wide races against sitting Nevada Supreme Court justices Lidia Stiglich, Patricia Lee and Elissa Cadish as of Friday evening, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office website.

At the Clark County Government center, where local filings occurred, the last two hours ahead of filing were eerily quiet. All told, less than ten people filed in person ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline.

One of them, Christopher Tilman, filed to run for Boulder Township Justice of the Peace just before 4 p.m.

“I think I’m most qualified by far,” Tilman said. “I grew up in Boulder City.”

Tilman said he filed so late because he and his wife had been away for over a week to move their daughter to Eugene, Oregon.

“I knew I had enough time,” he said. “All the traffic was terrible today getting here by five.”

More than 50 judicial candidates filed with the Clark County Registrar of Voters, excluding municipal and Supreme Court races.

In Nevada, judicial races go directly to the general election if two or less candidates file for the same seat. Without opponents, the incumbent candidates will effectively win their seats.

If more than two file, the race faces a primary election, during which the top two vote-getters continue to the general election. If one candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary, they automatically win the race without a general election contest.

Six judicial races, including those for Dept. 5 in the City of Las Vegas Municipal Court, will be on the primary ballot in June.

At least seven races automatically advanced to the general election, including those for District Court Depts. 27 and 29, District Court Family Division Dept. N, and Justice of the Peace positions in Bunkerville, City of Las Vegas, Depts. 5 and 8, and North Las Vegas, Dept. 2.

The full list of candidates can be found below. Names with an asterisk indicate that the candidate is the incumbent.

Supreme Court

Seat C: Elissa Cadish*,

Seat F: Patricia Lee*

Seat G: Lidia Stiglich*

District Court

Dept. 7: Danielle Pieper*

Dept. 27 (Vacant): Casey Quinn, Melanie Thomas

Dept. 29: Jacob Reynolds*, Craig Friedberg

Family Division, Dept. C: Gregory Gordon*

Family Division, Dept. N: Paul Gaudet*, Kerri Maxey

Family Division, Dept. O: Regina McConnell*

Municipal Court

Henderson, Dept. 3: Rodney Burr*

City of Las Vegas, Dept. 2: Susan Roger*

City of Las Vegas, Dept. 3: Cara Campbell*

City of Las Vegas, Dept. 5: Rae Canady, Shannon Nordstrom, Rebecca Wolfson

City of North Las Vegas, Dept. 1: Chris Lee*

Justice of the Peace (by township)

Boulder: Victor Miller*, Steven Morris, Lauren Szafranski, Christopher Tilman

Bunkerville: Darryll Dodenbier*, Jace Haviland

Goodsprings: Larry Shupe*

Henderson, Dept. 1 (Vacant): Sandra Digiacomo, Harvey Gruber, Todd Prall, Marla Renteria, Janette Reyes-Speer, Louis Schneider, Gary Thompson

Henderson, Dept. 3: Barbara Schifalacqua*, Gregory Denue, Patricia Doyle

Las Vegas, Dept. 1: Elana Lee Graham*

Las Vegas, Dept. 2: Joseph Siscento*, Ava Bravo, Kristal Bradford

Las Vegas, Dept. 5: Cynthia Dustin-Cruz*, Madilyn Fitzpatrick

Las Vegas, Dept. 8: Nancy Bernstein, Amy Ferreira

Las Vegas, Dept. 10: Noreen Demonte*

Las Vegas, Dept. 15: Melisa De La Garza*

Laughlin: Gino Briscoe, William Condray, Christopher Crawford, Shawn Drescher, Dale Repp

Mesquite: Ryan Toone*

Moapa: Ruth Kolhoss*

Moapa Valley: Gregory Mills*

North Las Vegas, Dept. 1: Kalani Hoo*

North Las Vegas, Dept. 2: Jonathan Cooper, Sean Hoeffgen

Searchlight: Lisa Brumfiel, Christian Jeter, Kyle Myers, Stephanie Westbay, Sandra Yasenchak

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.