Nevada Republican activist says he caucused for Sanders

PAHRUMP — Chuck Muth, a Nevada GOP activist, said he had re-registered as a Democrat last weekend and offered Sen. Bernie Sanders as his first choice.

“It was kind of a way of demonstrating how absurd I think it is to have same-day registration as well as early voting for a caucus. So my wife and I last Sunday went to an early voting site, we changed parties right there on the spot. We caucused for Bernie,” Muth told the Review-Journal on Saturday.

Muth was attending the meeting of the Nevada Republican Central Committee to bind its delegates to President Donald Trump.

Muth explained that he chose Sanders because he thought a contest between Trump and the Vermont senator would provide “a great civics lesson for the entire country, comparing an absolute avowed socialist versus an absolute avowed capitalist.”

