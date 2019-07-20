Nevada Republicans sue to void 2 tax bills

Senate Republicans on Friday filed a lawsuit in Carson City seeking to invalidate two bills passed by the 2019 Legislature.

Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in Carson City, Feb. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — Senate Republicans filed a widely expected lawsuit Friday to challenge the constitutionality of a pair of Democrat-backed tax extensions that they argue should have required a two-thirds vote.

The lawsuit, filed in Carson City around 3 p.m. Friday, challenges both Senate Bill 551, which nixed a scheduled decrease in the state’s modified business tax.

The lawsuit also targets Senate Bill 542, which kept in place a $1 technology fee on all DMV transactions.

Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, says the bills “clearly violate the tax-restraint initiative.” He referred to the voter initiative approved in 1994 and 1996 that requires a two-thirds majority vote for any bill that “creates, generates, or increases any public revenue in any form.”

Said Settelmeyer: “If the governor and other parties want to change that, then they need to go ask the voters to change the constitution and not just do it at their own will.”

Democrats, who were one seat short in the Senate of being able to pass a tax without any Republican votes, argued that extending an existing tax at the same rate does not count as a tax increase and that the tax extensions under SB 551 and 542 therefore did not require two-thirds threshold.

The Legislative Counsel Bureau, the nonpartisan lawyers who advise elected officials on legal issues, sided with the Democrats in a lengthy memo written this year, although the bureau appeared to take the opposite position in prior sessions.

The extension of the modified business tax at its current rate in SB551 was one of several education-related initiatives the governor signed without ceremony. The bill directs $98 million in revenue gained from keeping the tax over the next two years, primarily to fund school safety and teacher raises.

The lawsuit, which lists all eight Senate Republicans as plaintiffs, targets the state, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, who serves as president of the Senate, the Senate secretary, Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Taxation Department and the DMV.

The Carson City-based law firm of Allison MacKenzie Ltd. is representing the Senate Republicans in the case, which was filed in state District Court in Carson City.

