39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Nevada Resort Association sues to block tax initiative

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2020 - 7:03 pm
 

CARSON CITY — A trade group representing Nevada hotels and casinos has moved to block a ballot initiative that would raise the tax rate on the state’s biggest-earning casinos, claiming disqualifying technical errors in the petition backers submitted to the state.

The Nevada Resort Association filed suit Tuesday in Carson City District Court. In court papers, it claims that the petition filed with the Secretary of State’s office cites an incorrect effective date that could “mislead voters” and “create legal uncertainty related to implementation.”

The gaming tax initiative put forward by the Clark County teacher’s union last month aims to raise more than $300 million per year in new state general fund revenue. The resort group’s second legal claim alleges that the measure has been promoted as a way to raise state education funding. But the complaint says the measure “fails to tell voters that these additional fees will not go to fund education” but instead to the state’s general fund, according to the lawsuit.

If the measure is approved, either by the Legislature or by voters, it would create a new top tier to the state’s gaming tax, placing a levy of 9.75 percent on all establishments with a monthly gross revenue of more than $250,000. The existing three-tiered tax currently tops out at 6.75 percent on monthly gross revenue over $134,000. Tax rates for smaller establishments range from 3.5 percent on gross revenue of up to $50,000 per month and 4.5 percent on gross revenue between $50,000 and $134,000.

It is one of two ballot initiatives submitted last month by political action groups formed by the Clark County Education Association. The second would raise a component of the state sales tax dedicated to school funding from 2.6 percent to 4.1 percent, potentially raising $1 billion annually.

Both are statutory ballot initiatives. Supporters have until November to gather about 98,000 signatures to send the measures initially to the Legislature in the 2021 session. If lawmakers reject them or fail to act, they would appear on the state ballot in 2022.

Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita said Tuesday the NRA’s legal challenge to the gaming tax initiative was “no surprise.”

“There’s a lot at stake for them,” he said. “We know where the public is on the issue. We’re confident this is going to be on the ballot in 2022.”

In a statement, the resort association said it has supported broad-based taxes but opposes a tax targeting only its industry.

“To be very clear, the gaming industry has consistently supported a broad-based business tax to support public education and has a long history of investing in Nevada’s classrooms,” the statement reads. “Broad-based taxes are a sound and stable approach rather than the volatility that comes with taxing a single industry. We look forward to working with the governor, legislative leaders and other stakeholders to improve education.”

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Sarah Kohles, right, helps Dorothy Schwedinger during the Democratic caucus at the UAW Hall in ...
Nevada Democrats may abandon caucus app
By / RJ

The Nevada Democratic Party may abandon an app similar to the one used in Iowa that failed, delaying caucus results in that state by nearly a full day.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy leave the Assembly chambers after delivering his S ...
Nevada requests more money for governor’s protection
By / RJ

The Nevada Department of Public Safety is requesting an additional $15,500 for extra costs related to protecting Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife, in part due to “high interest” in new laws going into effect.