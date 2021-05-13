Nevada Supreme Court rules tax bills unconstitutional

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Legislature needed a two-thirds majority when it passed a bill that extended a pair of existing taxes because they generated revenue for the state.

CARSON CITY — Two critical revenue bills pushed through the 2019 Legislature by the Democratic majority failed to pass with the required two-thirds majority and are unconstitutional, a unanimous state Supreme Court ruled.

The court’s decision, released Thursday, upholds a lower District Court ruling and is an unqualified victory for Republicans, who sued after the 2019 session over passage of two bills in the Senate by one vote less than the two-thirds majority. The decision will have immediate impact on revenues generated by the two-year-old legislation and on tax discussions in the current session.

In 2019, Democrat pushed through one bill extending the existing Modified Business Tax rate past its original July 2019 sunset date and another extended a $1 technology fee motorists pay to DMV for two years to generate more than $100 milli0n in revenue.

Under the state constitution, bills that raise taxes require supermajorities in both houses to pass, but Democrats argued that the tax bills merely extended existing taxes and therefore were exempt from the requirement.

The court disagreed, upholding a District Court ruling from September.

“Because both bills create, generate, or increase public revenue such that the plain language of the supermajority provision applies, the district court correctly determined they were unconstitutionally passed in the Senate with less than a supermajority vote,” Chief Justice James Hardesty wrote for the court.

