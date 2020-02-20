People begin gathering for Trump rally in Las Vegas

About 15 people were gathered outside the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall on Thursday, 24 hours before President Donald Trump is set to speak at a rally.

Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will held a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lynn Caplan, left, and Nancy Curtin, both of Las Vegas, camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will hold a rally on Friday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

About 15 people were gathered outside the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall at noon Thursday, 24 hours before President Donald Trump is set to speak at a rally.

The group said they wanted to get out to show support for Trump, to get to the front of the rally and to enjoy the community-centered tailgating aspect of camping out.

Lynn Caplan, a Las Vegas resident, said she loves Trump because he’s “a true patriot.” She said she hopes to see him re-elected, chanting “Four more years!”

“I’d crawl through a minefield to vote for that man, because fake news is fake and we’ve had enough,” Caplan said. “Communism is not going to take over America.”

Cathy Sampson drove six hours from Crescent Valley, and she’s not even staying for the Friday rally. She said she’s just here because she saw a good opportunity to sell her shirts.

There are two shirts: one that says “WE THE PEOPLE Have Had ENOUGH,” and another that calls for a nationwide boycott against “All Fake News Medias For Blatantly Undermining Our President,” claiming there were “Too many to put on this T-shirt which is Appalling!!!”

Sampson said the first shirt was inspired by Victor Davis Hanson, a military historian who said on Fox News that the nation’s politics wouldn’t change until Americans stood up to say “We the people have had enough.” (Sampson was requesting a $10 donation for the T-shirts.)

Keith Edwards drove to Las Vegas from San Diego with his parents to attend the Trump rally. He said that his main concern is love and unity in the nation, and he thinks Trump is the best man to lead that charge.

He said that Democrats have long been known to stand up and fight for what they believe in, but that Trump is the first Republican leader he’s seen push back.

“I think that’s a lot of what the people like is the pushback,” Edwards said. “Not so much the violence or the anger, but the pushback.”

He said he’s glad Trump is in office because he thinks his presidency has broken the ice that could have led to another American civil war. He credited Trump with getting more people into politics, on both sides of the aisle.

Edwards hopes to see people come together this election season and make their voices heard and reach bipartisan solutions.

“It’s been bad on all sides, it’s been good on all sides, but everybody gets to vote to make their voice heard and that’s how we make decisions,” Edwards said. “My goal is to bring that together.”

When does the rally start?

President Trump’s Keep America Great rally begins at noon Friday in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

A queuing line will be set up Thursday afternoon in the plaza area in front of the North Hall Entrance, according to a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority official. The line will continue south as crowds grow.

The Convention Center building will close to the public at 8 p.m. Thursday. Porta potties will be available outside. Some food trucks may be available as well.

What can I bring to the rally?

While waiting in line, there are no restrictions on what people may have with them, the LVCVA official said.

Be sure to being water while you are waiting.

These are the items that will not be allowed inside the venue: Homemade signs, banners, professional cameras with a detachable lens, tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, backpacks or large bags. Small bags will be allowed inside.

Where can I park?

Rally attendees may park in Silver Lot 3 or the Bronze and Platinum lots for the standard $10 parking fee. That allows them to come and go from the convention center.

Silver Lot 3 is at Desert Inn and Paradise roads. The Platinum lots are on Swenson Street just south of Desert Inn Road. The Bronze lots are on Sierra Vista Drive, between Paradise and Swenson.

Silver Lots 1 and 2 will not be available for public parking.