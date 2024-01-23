50°F
RFK Jr. to visit Las Vegas in independent presidential bid

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 4:58 pm
 
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a voter rally, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/ ...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a voter rally, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will make a campaign stop in Las Vegas on Feb. 4 to highlight his efforts to appear on the 2024 general election ballot.

Kennedy’s voter rally will take place at 3 p.m. at Area 15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive.

The environmental lawyer and writer originally announced his presidential bid as a Democrat, but he made waves in October when he switched to independent.

His third-party presidential bid presents a challenge for getting on the general ballot in all 50 states.

Kennedy’s campaign is circulating a petition in Nevada in order to appear on the general election ballot. The campaign needs 10,095 verified signatures by July 5, according to Randell Hynes, who is in charge of the Nevada signature drive for Kennedy’s campaign.

“I’m actually thrilled to meet this challenge because it allows us to showcase our people power in action,” Kennedy said in a campaign video about ballot access.

The Las Vegas voter rally comes two days before the state-run presidential primary, where President Joe Biden and Marianne Williamson are on the ballot for the Democratic nomination. Former President Donald Trump will participate in the Nevada Republican Party’s caucuses Feb. 8.

Kennedy hopes to appear on the November ballot alongside the Republican and Democratic presidential candidates.

To get more information about the event, visit kennedy24.com.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

