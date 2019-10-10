63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Russian money allegedly donated to Nevada GOP candidates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2019 - 11:14 am
 
Updated October 10, 2019 - 12:11 pm

Four men charged with illegally funneling foreign money into U.S. elections to buy influence for Ukranian nationals allegedly tried to obtain marijuana business licenses in Nevada and other states, according to an indictment filed in federal court in New York.

The men also made donations to two Nevada Republican political candidates in the fall of 2018, the indictment shows.

A check of Nevada campaign contributions made by one of the indicted men, Igor Fruman, shows he contributed the maximum $10,000 each to Adam Laxalt and Wesley Duncan, respectively the Republican candidates for governor and attorney general last year. The donations were made on Nov. 1, 2018, according to each campaign’s finance records.

Records show no additional contributions to other candidates by Fruman or any of his co-defendants.

Andy Matthews, a spokesman for Laxalt, said Thursday that Fruman “came to a Las Vegas fundraiser. Adam doesn’t know the man.”

Duncan, through a spokesman, said he was “made aware of the story about the indictment this morning and immediately had the treasurer from my (attorney general campaign) refund Mr. Fruman’s contribution. I had no idea Mr. Fruman was acting unlawfully.”

Fruman, and a second man named in the indictment, Lev Parnas, are associates of President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani. They helped fund Giuliani’s efforts to stir political investigations in Ukraine against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The two were scheduled to be deposed this week by congressional investigators as part of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

They were taken into custody in Virginia Thursday.

The indictment, unsealed in New York Thursday, accuses Parnas, Fruman and two other defendants, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin, of multiple efforts to evade federal campaign finance law against foreign giving by making contributions and concealing the foreign source of the funds.

Parnas and Kukushkin are from Ukraine, Fruman is from Belarus, and Correia is from the United States. All four are U.S. citizens.

In the scheme involving marijuana licenses, the indictment says the four defendants worked from June 2018 to April of this year to make donations on behalf of an unnamed Russian businessman identified in the indictment as “Foreign National-1.”

Beginning in July 2018, according to the indictment, the four “made plans to form a recreational marijuana business that would be funded by Foreign National- 1 and required gaining access to retail marijuana licenses in particular states including Nevada.” In September, they met in Las Vegas to discuss the venture and “also attended a political fundraiser” for an unnamed Nevada state candidate, “Candidate-1.”

The defendants “took steps to hide Foreign National-1’s involvement” in the marijuana business venture, including any political contributions associated with it, because of — in Kukushkin’s words — “his Russian roots and current political paranoia about it.”

Fruman and Kukushin, according to the indictment, attended a campaign rally for “Candidate-1” and another state candidate on October 20, 2018. On that date, President Trump appeared in Elko to campaign for Republican state candidates.

Fruman and Kukushkin “sent photographs of themselves posing with a second unnamed state candidate to the Russian foreign national who funded the donations. Subsequently, on Nov. 1, Fruman made the contributions to the two state candidates on behalf of the Russian businessman.

Those donations match up with the contributions Fruman made to Laxalt and Duncan.

The indictment alleges a scheme by the defendants to commit up to $2 million in political contributions to federal and state candidates as part of a “multi-state license strategy” to obtain licenses. The unidentified Russian businessman made two transfers totaling $1 million in September and October last year to a U.S. corporate bank account Fruman controlled, according the indictment.

The deadline to apply for a Nevada marijuana business license was in September 2018. On Oct. 25, Kukushkin told Fruman, Parnas and the Russian businessman that they were “two months too late to the game unless we change the rules,” adding that they “needed a particular Nevada state official, the position for which Candidate-1 was running, to ‘green light to implement this.’”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

USA v. Lev Parnas, et. al. INDICTMENT by SteveSebelius on Scribd

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks to Lance Pringle, president of UAW Local 21 ...
Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer campaigns in Nevada
By / RJ

Philanthropist and 2020 presidential candidate Tom Steyer campaigned with striking GM workers in Sparks on Friday, saying corporate control of government and politics must be reversed, and that President Trump should be removed from office.

 
Biden hits Trump on Ukraine call in Las Vegas speech
By / RJ

Former Vice President Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump Friday of using tax dollars to try to induce the president of Ukraine to conduct an investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter, for Trump’s own political gain.