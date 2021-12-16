46°F
Sisolak picks assistant US attorney to fill vacant state court seat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2021 - 11:32 am
 
Updated December 16, 2021 - 11:33 am
Elham Roohani (submitted photo)
Elham Roohani (submitted photo)

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elham “Ellie” Roohani has been named a Nevada state court judge, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday.

Roohani will serve on the 8th Judicial District Court, Department 11, filling the seat vacated by Betsy Gonzalez, who stepped down in September, according to a news release.

“I am proud to appoint Elham Roohani to serve as District Judge on the 8th Judicial District Court, Department 11,” Sisolak said in the release. “Her successful legal experience coupled with her integral work for our community have demonstrated her ability to lead with justice and integrity in her new role.”

Roohani, who obtained both bachelor’s and law degrees from UNLV, previously served as a law clerk and an adjunct professor at UNLV. She was one of three candidates for the post recommended by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

