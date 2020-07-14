Sisolak, top education official accuse CCSD’s Jara of lack of ‘honesty’

In response, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara did not address their assertions that he had misrepresented the district’s role in a disputed bill.

A masked Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters outside the Capitol discussing spending cuts and other measures being considered by the Legislature in special session. July 8, 2020. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert released a joint statement Tuesday excoriating Clark County Superintendent Jesus Jara for denying that a proposal to repurpose unspent money from schools for the district’s budget originated with CCSD.

The governor and top state education official used strong language in criticizing Jara, saying he did not display honesty when denying the district was behind the bill.

Jara did not address their assertions that he had misrepresented the district’s role in the legislation in a statement issued late Monday, but expressed regret “that the discussion on Monday deterred the conversation away from education.”

In the joint statement, Sisolak said that while his focus is on solving the major budget challenges of the state, he could not “sit back and remain silent as Superintendent Jara tries to wrongfully place blame rather than taking responsibility for his actions.”

“While I’m not surprised, I’m incredibly disappointed that once again Superintendent Jara has tried to mislead the communities he represents and blame others in order to avoid the repercussion of his poor decisions,” Sisolak said. “Being superintendent of one of the largest school districts in the nation requires leadership — especially in the midst of a crisis. And leadership requires honesty. Unfortunately, that is not what we get from Superintendent Jara. Clark County students, staff and families deserve better.”

The latest skirmish between Sisolak and Jara comes at a critical time when the schools and state are facing funding shortages and in the midst of a special session of the Legislature to try to address the massive deficit caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

In a statement late Monday in response to an inquiry from the Review-Journal, the district said that the idea to sweep so-called carry-over money originated with Ebert, though an email sent by district representatives on June 16 shows CCSD approaching the superintendent

Ebert said in her statement Tuesday that it was “incredibly concerning” that Jara placed the blame for the proposal on the state.

“Once it became clear the proposal did not have support, Superintendent Jara disrespected our elected officials and the entire CCSD community by misrepresenting his intentions,” Ebert said. “As a leader in education, he has a responsibility to set an example for our children. Blatantly altering the truth is not only a bad example, but it’s a disservice to the educators, students and families he represents.”

In his response sent late Monday, Jara did not directly address the accusations that he had bent the truth, but said that state and district officials must work together to address the funding crisis facing the public schools.

“I am sure we can collectively agree, it’s time to redirect our focus to the 320,000 students we serve in the Clark County School District,” Jara’s statement said. “But I want to be clear that I want to work hand in hand with our state leaders to find the right solutions for maintaining fiscal responsibility while at the same time giving our children and their families what they need to be successful.”

