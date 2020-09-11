88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

State to take over call center for jobless gig workers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2020 - 1:33 pm
 
Updated September 11, 2020 - 1:40 pm

The call center that provides gig workers with help filing for jobless unemployment benefits will move from a third-party vendor back to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The announcement was made by DETR and Alorica, the private contractor, in a joint statement Friday. The transition will occur over the next 30 days.

Nevada signed a contract in April with Alorica to operate a call center to assist unemployed residents with questions related to the Pandemic Unmployment Assistance program.

DETR’s new director, Elisa Cafferata, told the Review-Journal in August that she has heard complaints about Alorica and that there were problems with the vendor.

“We have heard and seen the reports from people on the phone trying to get through that, you know, there are serious customer service questions,” Cafferata said in August.

Cafferata did not indicate at the time whether the department will cancel the $5 million agreement, which is effective until Dec. 31.

DETR has brought on board staff from other agencies and retired state employees to clear the backlog of unemployment claims. The agency said Friday that it is “in the process of bringing on staff to support the Department’s call center.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
2
Clark County bars stay closed; Washoe, Nye bars to reopen
Clark County bars stay closed; Washoe, Nye bars to reopen
3
Nevada’s COVID-19 numbers edge higher, with 288 new cases, 17 deaths
Nevada’s COVID-19 numbers edge higher, with 288 new cases, 17 deaths
4
Trump denies Nevada’s National Guard fund request
Trump denies Nevada’s National Guard fund request
5
Republicans say Sisolak has double standard on rallies
Republicans say Sisolak has double standard on rallies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the North Portico of the White House, ...
Trump moving Nevada rally to Minden airport
By / RJ

President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Douglas County, after a rally at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport was canceled because of coronavirus restrictions.

Lawrence VanDyke is questioned during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 3 ...
VanDyke on Trump’s Supreme Court short list
By / RJ

Less than a year after nominating former Nevada Solicitor General Lawrence VanDyke to serve on the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Trump put him on a list of potential U.S. Supreme Court picks.