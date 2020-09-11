State to take over call center for jobless gig workers

The call center that provides gig workers with help filing for jobless unemployment benefits will move from a third-party vendor back to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

A security guard instructs Jon Berry, right, to take down a sign he attached to a fence in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building as gig workers protest the Nevada unemployment office on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The call center that provides gig workers with help filing for jobless unemployment benefits will move from a third-party vendor back to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The announcement was made by DETR and Alorica, the private contractor, in a joint statement Friday. The transition will occur over the next 30 days.

Nevada signed a contract in April with Alorica to operate a call center to assist unemployed residents with questions related to the Pandemic Unmployment Assistance program.

DETR’s new director, Elisa Cafferata, told the Review-Journal in August that she has heard complaints about Alorica and that there were problems with the vendor.

“We have heard and seen the reports from people on the phone trying to get through that, you know, there are serious customer service questions,” Cafferata said in August.

Cafferata did not indicate at the time whether the department will cancel the $5 million agreement, which is effective until Dec. 31.

DETR has brought on board staff from other agencies and retired state employees to clear the backlog of unemployment claims. The agency said Friday that it is “in the process of bringing on staff to support the Department’s call center.”

