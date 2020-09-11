Trump to hold public events in Minden, Henderson

President Donald Trump will hold a public event at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Douglas County, then at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson this weekend.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the North Portico of the White House, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump will hold a trio of public events in Nevada this weekend, hastily rescheduled after two airport rallies were canceled.

Trump is scheduled to be in Northern Nevada on Saturday evening, where he will hold a “Great American Comeback Event” at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Douglas County. The event was announced at midday Friday and listed on the Trump campaign’s website.

Doors for the event will open at 4 p.m., and the president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

Douglas County, with a total population of about 49,000 people, is an overwhelmingly Republican area. There are 19,949 active registered Republicans to 8,301 Democrats.

Following that event, Trump will fly to Las Vegas, arriving around 10:20 p.m. He will stay overnight in Las Vegas, before attending a Latinos for Trump roundtable at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Treasure Island hotel-casino, which is owned by his friend Phil Ruffin.

Then at 7 p.m. Sunday, Trump is scheduled to speak at another Great American Comeback Event at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson. Doors for that event also open at 4 p.m.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said Friday that the city had issued written and verbal warnings to Xtreme Manufacturing, reminding the company of the restrictions on social gatherings. If the company does violate the rule, it will receive a citation, she said.

Under the current coronavirus restrictions, social gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.

Henderson Police will be on site for the president’s visit, Richards said, but only to assist the U.S. Secret Service with security. Any enforcement of the coronavirus restrictions would be done by the city’s business license department, Richards said.

Coronavirus rules thwarted the Trump campaign’s initial plans to hold a rally in a private hangar at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Saturday. The airport authority sent a letter to the tenants of the hangar, saying a large event would violate the terms of their lease and potentially interfere with airport operations.

A similar event was apparently planned at the Cirrus Aviation hangar at McCarran International Airport, but was later canceled. A spokesman for McCarran said the airport was never contacted about any planned rally by either the Trump campaign or Cirrus.

Also on Friday, the conservative Keystone Corporation put out an announcement of a Sunday reception featuring Trump, co-hosted by Carolyn and Don Ahern, at a cost of $2,800 per person to attend.

“Special guests” at the reception were to include UFC President Dana White and UFC fighters Colby Covington and Justin Gaethje, along with retired fighter Henry Cejudo.

Ahern is the owner of the Ahern Hotel, which was fined for hosting a large Evangelicals for Trump rally last month. He’s also the owner of Xtreme Manufacturing.

Following his sojourn in Southern Nevada, Trump is scheduled to hold another Latinos for Trump event at 11 a.m. Monday at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer @reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter. Review-Journal White House Correspondent Debra Saunders and Politics and Government Editor Steve Sebelius contributed to this story.