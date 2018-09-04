Vice President Pence to campaign for Laxalt in Las Vegas

Vice Presisdent Mike Pence will travel to Las Vegas on Friday to campaign for Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the GOP nominee in the governor’s race.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at ICE headquarters, Friday, July 6, 2018, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Pence also will attend a veterans’ event with Sen. Dean Heller., R-Nev., a White House official told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Tuesday.

Heller is the only Republican senator seeking re-election this year in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016. He’s made veterans’ issues a centerpiece of his campaign.

Pence was scheduled to attend a fundraiser for Heller in April but canceled when he instead filled in for President Donald Trump at a summit in South America.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.