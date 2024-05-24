88°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Voter ID ballot initiative overcomes another hurdle

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled in favor of a ballot initiative that would require voter ID if a ...
The Nevada Supreme Court ruled in favor of a ballot initiative that would require voter ID if approved, bringing the effort one step closer to appearing on the November ballot. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson0
More Stories
Jewish community members call on action from UNLV to address incidents
State of Nevada seal (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What are they hiding?: Gaming Control Board plays by a different set of rules
A wild horse crosses the street in Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Rachel Asto ...
‘Everybody loves wild horses’: Adoption program sees success, report says
(Getty Images)
‘A big step’: $250M in internet upgrades coming to Nevada
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2024 - 12:46 pm
 

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled in favor of a ballot initiative that would require voter ID if approved, bringing the effort one step closer to appearing on the November ballot.

A panel of seven justices on Friday upheld a District Court ruling that determined the initiative did not contain an unfunded mandate and that the initiative’s description of effect was sufficient.

“It’s nice that the voters of Nevada are going to get a chance to decide this issue, said David Gibbs, chairman of Repair the Vote.

Gibbs had filed the initiative in petition in November to amend the Nevada Constitution by requiring voters to present photo ID at a polling place and by adding an extra identification measure to mail ballots.

In December, with the help of Democratic-linked attorneys, Nevada voter Jennifer Fleischmann with Make the Road Nevada filed a complaint aiming to block the initiative, arguing that the initiative was vague, would require an unfunded government expenditure and that each of the forms of ID that Gibbs lists in the petition would generally require the payment of a fee to a government entity.

Justices found that her argument is a substantive challenge, which the court cannot consider at the pre-election stage, leaving the door open to litigation after the election, if it passes.

They also determined the description of the initiative’s effect is legally sufficient.

“Indeed, the description of effect addresses the primary objective of the Initiative and its intended effects — an amendment to the Nevada Constitution to require voters to present valid identification when voting in person at the polls,” the justices determined.

Gibbs’ proposal offers a list of acceptable identification that would be required at the polls, including a Nevada driver’s license, a passport, tribal or university ID, an ID card issued by a state or U.S. government, or another form of government-issued photo ID that the Legislature may approve.

Repair the Vote PAC needs to collect more than 100,000 valid signatures, around 25,000 from each congressional district, in order to appear on the ballot in November.

According to a statement released Friday from the group, more than 70,000 Nevadans have signed the initiative, and the group’s volunteers will finish collecting the remaining signatures needed.

“We’re moving forward,” Gibbs said. “We will get the signatures that we need and turn it in, and get this on the ballot.”

Gibbs expects there will be future challenges to the initiative, as the Democratic Party is opposed to voter ID, but that is an issue for later, he said.

Polls have shown overwhelming support for voter ID, Gibbs said.

A Pew Research Center survey, for instance, found bipartisan support for requiring a photo ID to vote. Around 95 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of Democrats expressed support, according to the survey.

“To me every American should want to make sure that every person who casts a ballot is an eligible, registered voter,” he said. “Everybody should be in favor of that.”

Voter ID Ruling by Jessica Hill on Scribd

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
SAUNDERS: Biden to Black students: You’re nothing without me
SAUNDERS: Biden to Black students: You’re nothing without me
2
Jewish community members call on action from UNLV to address incidents
Jewish community members call on action from UNLV to address incidents
3
Daughter of district attorney raises $340K for Municipal Court race
Daughter of district attorney raises $340K for Municipal Court race
4
What are the betting odds for 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate?
What are the betting odds for 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate?
5
Badlands dispute takes center stage at Las Vegas mayoral candidates forum
Badlands dispute takes center stage at Las Vegas mayoral candidates forum
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd at a caucus night watch party hosted by the Tru ...
Trump thumps Biden in Nevada, poll says
By / RJ

The New York Times/Siena College poll found that if the election were held today, 50 percent would pick Donald Trump and 38 percent would pick Joe Biden.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
GOP Senate primary candidates include 2020 election deniers
recommend 2
Pro-abortion alliance: Enough signatures to qualify for Nevada ballot
recommend 3
Biden, Trump in a dead heat in Nevada, poll reveals
recommend 4
Keep mail center in Nevada, state leaders urge Postal Service
recommend 5
Trump campaign, RNC, Nevada GOP challenge state law on mail ballots
recommend 6
DNC requests to join in legal defense of Nevada mail ballot law