Nevada’s senators: Horsford affair a private matter

Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen said in statements on Tuesday that Rep. Steven Horsford’s recently disclosed extramarital affair is a private matter.

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, top left, and Jacky Rosen, bottom left, say an extramarital affair involving Rep. Steven Horsford is a private matter, the first comments from fellow lawmakers since the story broke in the Review-Journal on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, AP file photos)

WASHINGTON — Nevada’s two U.S. senators say an extramarital affair involving Rep. Steven Horsford is a private matter, the first comments from fellow lawmakers since the story broke in the Review-Journal on Friday.

Horsford, 47, acknowledged the affair with Gabriela Linder after she revealed details and named him in a podcast titled “Mistress for Congress.” The affair began in 2009, when Linder, then 21, was an intern for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and Horsford, then 36, was majority leader of the Nevada state Senate.

Initially, no one in Nevada’s congressional delegation would discuss the matter publicly, even as Horsford’s political opponents in the 4th Congressional District called for his resignation or an investigation into the affair.

That changed Tuesday, when Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen issued nearly identical statements describing the issue as personal.

“Senator Cortez Masto has read the Review Journal report and believes this is a personal matter for Congressman Horsford and his family,” according to a statement released by her office.

A spokesperson for Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said “the senator believes that this is a personal matter for Congressman Horsford and his family and wants to respect their privacy at this time.”

The on-again, off-again relationship ended in April, before Linder began her series of podcasts under the pseudonym “Love Jones.” An expected fifth episode that was expected to be released Sunday did not appear.

For his part, Horsford has said the affair was “a very poor decision” and has asked for privacy.

“It is true that I had a previous relationship outside of my marriage, over the course of several years,” he previously said in a statement to the Review-Journal. “I’m deeply sorry to all of those who have been impacted by this very poor decision, most importantly my wife and family. Out of concern for my family during this challenging time, I ask that our privacy is respected.”

A staffer in his office who asked not to be named says Horsford has no intention of resigning. He is seeking his third, non-consecutive term in the House. (Horsford was the first person to represent the 4th District seat, which was created after the 2010 census. He served from 2012-14, when he was defeated for re-election. He won the seat back in 2018.)

A House Ethics Committee investigation would require a request by a sitting member of the House of Representatives. The staff director for the committee declined to comment on the matter Tuesday.

Former 4th District Rep. Ruben Kihuen, who served with Horsford in the state Senate, elected not to seek re-election in 2018 after he was accused of workplace sexual harassment. Linder did not work for Horsford in any capacity during their illicit relationship.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.