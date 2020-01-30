North Las Vegas mayor talks progress, touts Apex at state of city

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee reviewed his city’s accomplishments and discussed future development at the Apex Industrial Park during his annual state of the city speech on Wednesday.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee speaks during the annual State of the City address at Texas Station on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee speaks during the annual State of the City address at Texas Station on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee speaks during the annual State of the City address at Texas Station on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee speaks during the annual State of the City address at Texas Station on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee speaks during the annual State of the City address at Texas Station on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Clark County Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick claps as North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee speaks during the annual State of the City address at Texas Station on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is seen during the North Las Vegas annual State of the City address at Texas Station on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee touted his city’s successes and offered a glimpse into what the future may hold during the 24th state of the city address Wednesday.

“This city’s success, this miracle, has been this incredible team effort,” Lee told hundreds in attendance in a Texas Station ballroom.

Since 2014, Lee said, North Las Vegas has seen 67 million square-feet of development, good for $5 billion of economic impact. And North Las Vegas still has room to grow, with only about half of its 104-square-miles built out, Lee said.

Last year also brought a spate of new businesses. In 2019, North Las Vegas issued about 1,100 new business licenses, Lee said.

Years ago, North Las Vegas was on the brink of state takeover. Now its mayor is highlighting a bond rating that has emerged from junk bond status.

When he took office in 2013, the city’s assets were valued at about $18 billion, Lee said. That figure has since grown to more than $22 billion, he said.

Lee said the city will soon expand the Craig Ranch Regional Park by 20 acres. And next year, residents can expect the opening of a new downtown library.

North Las Vegas sees the success of Apex Industrial Park as an important part of the city’s growth. Lee said.

Last year, the city welcomed plans from French gas company Air Liquide to build a liquid hydrogen production plant in Apex.

Apex’s success hinges on infrastructure, and according to Lee, eight miles of an under-construction 12-mile water line will be complete this year.

Lee also said a Southern Nevada Water Authority citizen’s advisory committee is considering a $250 million investment into water pipes and pumping stations at Apex.

According to water authority spokesman Bronson Mack, the committee is expected to have its project recommendations complete in the coming months. If the Apex investment is included in the recommendations, it would go to the water authority’s board for action.

“This is the solution we’ve been seeking for decades,” Lee said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.